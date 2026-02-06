‘Roll the tapes!’ Love Island All Stars teases Movie Night carnage for Lucinda tonight

Love Island All Stars villain Lucinda Strafford “should be worried”, fans reckon, as ITV prepares to roll the tapes on Movie Night tonight (Thursday, February 6).

Lucinda found herself firmly in the firing line after being branded the villa’s biggest-ever villain during last night’s Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, where she pied Samie Elishi. Currently coupled up with Sean, Lucinda has still managed to explore a carousel of connections — leaving Belle, Tommy, Ciaran and Samie all less than impressed along the way.

Now, as jokes about her so-called “memory loss” flood social media, Movie Night looks set to jog Lucinda’s recollection in the most brutal way possible…

Free Millie and Lucinda’s Web play out during Love Island All Stars’ Movie Night tonight (Credit: ITV)

Roll the tapes! Love Island All Stars Movie Night airs tonight

“Islanders, glam up and take your front seats because tonight the receipts are rolling and Movie Night is open,” Tommy announces, as his phone buzzes with the dreaded text.

Samie wastes no time, yelling: “Roll the tapes!” while Millie ominously adds: “This is going to get… messy.”

And honestly? She’s not wrong.

Tonight’s film list includes titles such as Free Millie, How to Lose Leanne in Ten Days, The Sean Identity and — most worryingly for one Islander — Lucinda’s Web.

Popcorn pandemonium quickly erupts as Curtis and Whitney clash over Millie, who Curtis had been getting to know before she moved on to American Islander Zac. After his clip plays, Curtis fumes: “Whitney needs to hold her mouth.”

Jack’s smooching with the three American bombshells sparks backlash (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Sean and Scott are forced to relive their falling out. And Scott’s left stunned by Sean’s comments behind his back. As tensions rise (again), Whitney sighs: “Can I change the channel please?”

Ronan Keating’s son Jack also lands himself in hot water after his “American hat trick” — having explored connections with all three US bombshells. Meanwhile, Belle and Sean are confronted with what each other got up to while separated in different villas…

Lucinda and Samie’s feud continues to simmer, dragging friends into the crossfire. And just when Islanders think it’s over, Maya Jama swaggers in with a grin: “It’s time for a plot twist.”

Belle finds out what Sean got up to with Lucinda in her absence (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Over on social media, viewers are convinced it’s curtains for Lucinda.

“Oh Lucinda, you’re done,” one fan declared, as her past antics threaten to come back and bite her.

“So glad this is happening before Lucinda and Sean get voted out,” said another. Others, meanwhile, insisted that Movie Night simply wouldn’t hit the same without Lucinda front and centre.

“Lucinda knew Movie Night would come. And an episode centring around her is exactly what she wants,” one viewer claimed.

“This will help Lucinda with her amnesia,” joked another. “Her memory is about to get tested real quick!”

Millie’s new beau Zac can’t believe his eyes! (Credit: ITV)

Maya Jama’s plot twist explained?

With viewers voting for their favourite Islanders over the past few days, Maya is widely expected to deliver the ultimate Movie Night sting — a dumping. And as every Love Island fan knows, that usually means only one thing… more bombshells.

And if rumours are to be believed, Lucinda’s Love Island Games ex Mert could be heading straight into the South African villa.

Love Island All Stars airs every night at 9pm on ITV2.

