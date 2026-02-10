‘This is so wrong’: Love Island fans fume as literally the worst contestant ever returns despite Women’s Aid warning

Love Island viewers were stunned during Wednesday night’s episode (February 9) when Harrison Solomon returned as the latest male bombshell. And the reaction at home was immediate, with many fans far from pleased.

This series has already delivered its fair share of rows and dramatic splits, but Harrison’s reappearance has sparked the biggest uproar yet.

He was last on the show just seven months ago and his behaviour proved hugely divisive, even prompting a public statement from Women’s Aid. Now, audiences are questioning why he’s back, despite the islander insisting he’s a changed person.

Fans aren’t happy that he is back (Credit: ITV)

Harrison’s return sparks backlash

During his previous stint, Harrison repeatedly went back and forth between Toni — who later won the series — and Lauren, who he briefly dated on the outside. His behaviour drew heavy criticism from fans at the time, and Women’s Aid also spoke out.

The charity said to The Tab: “We still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

Fans were quick to react online after spotting him in the villa again.

One wrote: “Bringing Harrison back after Women’s Aid called him out is crazy.”

Another added: “Just submitted another Ofcom complaint because Harrison is back in that villa. He was the worst last year.”

“How was Harrison allowed to do Love Island again after everything he done last year?” a third asked.

An enraged viewer posted: “This isn’t okay. I shouldn’t have to watch Harrison on Love Island again.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

Harrison has got a lot of backlash (Credit: ITV)

Harrison speaks out on Love Island experience

Despite the criticism, Harrison has insisted he has learned from his first appearance.

Reflecting on his time on the show, he admitted he handled situations poorly.

He explained: “I feel like I didn’t handle certain situations very well. And even though it’s only been seven or eight months since the show, I have done a lot of growing up and reflection.

“I have looked back at the show and I was a bit embarrassed by my actions sometimes. I’m actually glad that it did happen on national television.”

The 23-year-old said he is a “very different man” now and described his previous stint as a “wake up moment”.

Tonight he turns his attention to Cher (Credit: ITV)

Tonight’s episode could be explosive

Harrison wasted little time getting to know the girls after entering the villa, just as another bombshell arrived — Joey Essex’s ex, Jessy Potts.

The islanders then took part in the heart rate challenge, with results set to be revealed in tonight’s episode. In a first look, Belle announces which girl raised pulses the most, with attention turning to Jessy.

Afterwards, Lucinda remarks that Jessy has “made an impression”.

Harrison, meanwhile, sets his sights on Cher and quickly tells her he believes they would “have a better time” together than she would with Jack.

Exactly how it unfolds is still to come — but if the reaction so far is anything to go by, the villa is about to get even more explosive.

Love Island: All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.

