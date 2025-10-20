Real reason behind Strictly judge Shirley Ballas’ ‘moment of drama’ on Saturday night revealed

Shirley Ballas raised eyebrows over the weekend when she left the Strictly Come Dancing judges’ bench and walked out onto the ballroom floor to congratulate Alex Kingston on her rumba.

With tears in her eyes, ‘Queen of Latin’ Shirley asked if she could “kiss the queen” as she gave her critique face-to-face with Alex – much to host Tess Daly’s surprise.

And, while some accused Shirley of making Alex’s big moment all about her, one body language expert has revealed why she thinks Shirley really made the move…

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas; ’emotional’ response to Alex’s rumba

On Saturday night’s show (October 18), ER’s Alex Kingston seriously impressed the judges with her rumba. Before reaching for her paddle and awarding Alex a 10, though, Shirley got up out of her seat and made her way to the ballroom floor.

Shirley said: “I have to come down, I have to come down here. I have to tell you – I’m going to get emotional. In all my time on Strictly I have never seen a pair of legs work like that. Every closing place. Every forward turn.

“Just an absolute perfect routine for me. The choreography was stunning. The way the chemistry was between the two of you was portrayed beautifully. May I give the queen a kiss?”

Now Judi James has said she thinks Shirley did it to generate headlines for the embattled show, which hasn’t has as much buzz around it following Thomas Skinner’s early exit.

Star’s ‘dramatic intervention’ explained

Speaking to Paddy Power Games, Judi shared: “The dramatic ‘highlight’ of this weekend’s Strictly came from the judges, not the dancers, or one judge in particular. With her eyes so awash with tears it’s amazing she made it from the judges’ desk to the dancefloor, Shirley Ballas achieved a Strictly ‘first’ when she lavished praise on Alex’s ‘rumba legs’ in an overkill body language performance.

“Her tears triggered the appropriate polite ‘response tears’ from Alex, and Johannes [Radabe] opted for total emotional incontinence by falling to the floor on the balcony in a complete juddering, sobbing collapse. To call it overkill body language would be to call Bruno Tonioli’s showboating back in the day ‘muted’ and ‘subtle’.”

Continuing, Judi said: “Shirley’s ritual might have been prompted by other considerations. Firstly, it has to be said that it primarily showcased Shirley. Her dramatic intervention made her more memorable than Alex and she could be accused of upstaging the moment.

“But there could be an even more pressing purpose for this moment of drama. This season of Strictly has so far been relatively drama-free, with many of the headlines disappearing along with the controversial Thomas Skinner. And the clear difference in levels of competence between the celebrities with dance experience and those without is beginning to make the final a far less exciting prospect. They should dock points according to dance experience to make it fair,” she commented.

Craig, Anton and Motsi’s true feelings revealed

She also looked at the reaction of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke after Shirley’s scene-stealing moment.

“You had to watch Craig and Anton’s body language responses to see their real feelings about Shirley’s attempt at making Strictly history. While Shirley stood alone giving the couple an ovation, Craig remained in his seat, looking down and not even clapping.

“While Shirley was out there making history next to an open-mouthed gawping Tess, Motsi was picking something off Craig’s cheek as though totally disinterested. And, of course, Anton did his own sarcastic version when he also stepped down to just say ‘well done’.”

Strictly fans defend Shirley Ballas – ‘there has to be a bit of theatrics’

However, fans of the show reckon Shirley was right to make her way onto the ballroom floor. In fact, some said they too were crying at Alex’s ‘rumba legs’.

One said: “And now I am crying at Alex Kingston and her amazing legs!”

Another pointed out: “Shirley is brilliant and knows everything there is to know about dancing. There has to be a bit of theatrics.” Another agreed and said: “It’s about someone who has earned her title showing appreciation to someone learning.”

