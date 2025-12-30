Strictly judge Shirley Ballas almost quit show following first year due to ‘constant criticism’

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas has revealed she almost quit the show after a year due to the “constant criticism” she received.

The star joined the show back in 2017, and has remained a staple of the judging line-up, which has changed a couple of times since she joined…

Shirley almost left the show in 2018 (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on almost quitting Strictly

During a new interview with Saga magazine, Shirley, 65, opened up about how she wasn’t sure if she wanted to return to Strictly in 2018 after all the criticism she received during her debut series.

“I didn’t know if I wanted the job back because of the intrusion, people selling stories, the constant criticism,” she said.

However, the star revealed that it was her son, Mark, who convinced her to stay.

He told his mum that the show would give her the platform to be able to shout about the causes that she’s most passionate about.

Shirley opened up (Credit: We Need to Talk / YouTube)

Shirley on Tess and Claudia’s departures

Elsewhere in the interview, Shirley opened up about Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman’s departures.

Tess and Claudia left the show at the end of this year’s final, meaning 2026 will see new hosts front the programme.

“Everyone was surprised [by the news]. I share the changing room next to them, and they are full of giggles and laughter. They also showed me the way from when I joined until now, so it will be a sad day when they go,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Strictly (@bbcstrictly)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas on her future on the show

Back in November, Shirley addressed her future on the show, following the news that Tess and Claudia would be leaving.

Speaking to Best magazine, she said: “One day, I will be ready to move on, too. And that will be my choice. But Strictly Come Dancing is an institution. It will thrive for as long as it is bringing joy to the public – the public is who Strictly is for.”

She also added that the show will survive Tess and Claudia’s departures.

“It survived both Len Goodman and Sir Bruce Forsyth leaving, bless them both. Strictly is bigger than any of us – the celebrities, professionals, presenters and judges. It’s like Coronation Street in that no one is bigger than the show,” she said.

We eagerly await to see who will take over from Tess and Claudia in 2026. One thing we do know, however, is that it likely won’t be Alan Carr, who was forced to ‘pull out’ of the race for the role…

Read more: Inside Shirley Ballas’ rollercoaster 12 months: Almost dying on Strictly set; stalker hell; family death

Strictly will return in 2026 to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.