Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu waved goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing on It Takes Two tonight after losing the dance-off on Sunday against Wynne Evans and Katya Jones.

The axed dancing duo joined Fleur East tonight, November 11, where they reflected on their Strictly journey and were even left fighting back tears as they watched a string of highlights from their stint on the show.

However, it wasn’t just their emotional antics that turned viewers heads – it was Shayne’s transformation!

The axed dancing duo were left emotional on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Shayne Ward divides Strictly fans with new look

Shayne Ward has starred on our screens for several years since winning The X-Factor in 2005 and he has rocked a variety of styles in the meantime, from an iconic short cut on Corrie to his unruly curls in the ballroom.

Now, he has switched up his style once more and It Takes Two viewers definitely clocked it.

Some even flocked to social media to share their thoughts.

The couple performed to Cyndi Lauper on Sunday (Credit: BBC/ Guy Levy)

One penned: “Another thing I’m going to miss is Shayne’s myriad of hairstyles, when I’m always expecting him to look like this,” alongside a snap of Shayne with short hair during his Corrie days.

Another said: “Shayne looks so good with this hairstyle.”

A third wrote: “Shayne I love you but I have a bad urge to just tuck that little piece of forehead hair away off your face.”

A fourth praised: “Shayne needs to keep his hair like that it suits him.”

Shayne’s new look saw his curls styled with gel, with one long ringlet hanging down across his face.

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu fight back tears on It Takes Two

Meanwhile, Shayne and Nancy were left emotional as they looked back on their time on the show. Nancy even grabbed a box of tissues to dab at Shayne’s eyes and fought back her own tears.

Shayne and Nancy failed to win over the judges after performing a rumba to Time After Time by Cyndi Lauper. They were up against Wynne and Katya who performed their American Smooth to Grace Kelly by MIKA.

The judges then gave their verdict with Craig Revel Horwood deciding to save Shayne and Nancy, alongside Motsi Mabuse.

However, Anton Du Beke chose to save Wynne and Katya. Shirley Ballas delivered the casting vote and also saved Wynne and Katya.

Consequently, Shayne and Nancy were sent home.

