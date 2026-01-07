All eyes on Harriet as Richard Osman drops major Secret Traitor clue

Richard Osman has dropped a huge hint about the identity of The Traitors’ Secret Traitor. And it involves one of his pals.

The big reveal is set for tonight (January 7) at 8pm, when the mysterious Traitor finally joins the remaining two – Rachel and Stephen – in the Traitors’ turret. But for eagle-eyed fans who caught the episode mistakenly uploaded to iPlayer, the secret might already be out.

Richard Osman hints at Secret Traitor identity

The House of Games host and bestselling author of the Thursday Murder Club books revealed on his podcast, The Rest is Entertainment, that he knows one of the contestants personally. And he suspects she’s the one under the red cloak.

“I think the Secret Traitor may be Harriet. I was delighted to see her in there,” Osman said, also explaining that he knows Harriet Tyce from the crime-writing circuit.

He added: “Harriet is a million-selling author, like a real-deal big name crime author – and brilliant as well. She wasn’t in the first episode much, I don’t think I saw a single VT, and she’s quite a compelling character. That’s the first time I’ve seen in the non-celebrity version someone who I sort of know.”

With her background as a barrister, Harriet also has the perfect skill set to pull off the Secret Traitor role – staying calm, strategic and totally convincing under pressure.

Fans would love Harriet as the Secret Traitor

Twitter and social media quickly lit up as crime-fiction fans spotted Harriet on the show.

“They’ve got the actual Harriet Tyce on Traitors UK! Any other crime fiction lovers absolutely losing their mind over this?! LOVE her books, she’s going to smash this,” one fan wrote.

Another added: “Just realised I have read two of Harriet’s books. One very clever lady and talented author. I would love her to be the Secret Traitor!”

Her novels include Blood Orange, The Lies You Told and Witch Trail, which is published next month.

The Traitors tonight

So, tonight, the mystery is set to be solved. The Secret Traitor will enter the turret and reveal themselves to Rachel and Stephen. As a result, it’ll unite the murderous trio into a treacherous gang of Traitors – and we can hardly wait!

The Traitors airs Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One.

