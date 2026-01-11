The winner of The Traitors has seemingly been ‘revealed’ after star Jack Butler’s engagement photos have been unearthed.

The fitness instructor is one of the many contestants taking part in the BBC show, which was filmed months ago.

However, dark horse Jack – who hasn’t got much airtime yet – has seemingly dropped a ‘clue’ that suggests he is the winner of The Traitors 2026…

He got engaged last year (Credit: BBC)

The Traitors star Jack Butler’s plans to propose

Speaking before the series aired, Jack revealed he would pop the question to his girlfriend if he won the eye-watering prize money.

He said: “I also have secret plans. I’m planning to propose to my partner, so it’d be nice to spend a bit of money on that, maybe taking her somewhere nice.”

But recently, photos from his Instagram have been unearthed which reveal he got engaged while on holiday in Santorini, Greece, just months after the show finished filming last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Butler (The Fitness Butler) (@jack_thefitnessbutler)

Jack’s engagement post unearthed

“Greetings from Santorini,” Jack wrote in a post from July. He added: “Just had the BEST week of my life with my new fiancé. Here are some photos of all the delicious Greek food (healthy and naughty) that I had while I was away.”

He continued: “And a photo of me with the 2 loves of my life at the end… Kay… and white chocolate Nutella pancakes.”

Jack shared several images of what he had eaten that week, as well as a snap of his partner showing off a new engagement ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durham Rose (@durhamroseuk)

Jack and partner’s engagement

What’s more, jewellery brand Durham Rose also shared romantic and adorable snaps of Jack and his partner’s engagement. In a post from August, the company wrote: “Our client’s proposal is giving us all the Pinterest vibes!

“Dreamy Santorini, sun-kissed yacht, and a YESS to this beautifully bespoke ring!! Thank you, J & K for trusting us to create this special piece. We’re honoured to be a part of your love story!”

So, with Jack now an engaged man, does this mean he won the show? We’ll have to wait until the The Traitors final on Friday, January 23 to find out…

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

The Traitors continues on Wednesday, January 14 from 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

