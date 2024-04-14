Saturday Night Takeaway host Ant McPartlin suffers ‘bloody’ injury on final show: ‘Cut my face’

Ant and Dec hosted their final Saturday Night Takeaway show last night – but Ant didn’t leave without injury!

The end of the 20th series aired on Saturday night as Ant and Dec bid an emotional farewell. They’re taking a break from the show.

It was an extravaganza, including all the show’s best segments and a host of celebrity guests, as they took over ITV’s television centre.

But during one segment – Ant vs Dec – host Ant McPartlin suffered an injury which left him bleeding!

Ant and Dec on Saturday Night Takeaway

For the final Ant vs Dec segment, the pair took part in a penalty shoot-out. In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern presented the segment dressed as a trophy.

Dec eventually won the game and was crowned the winner. But, as well as losing to his best friend, Ant was also left with an injury.

At the end of the segment, Ant dived on Stephen and tackled him to the ground. But when the show returned from an advert break, Ant revealed to viewers that he had actually cut his cheek.

Ant McPartlin’s injury on Saturday Night Takeaway

As he dabbed his cheek with a tissue, Ant told Dec and the audience: “I cut my face jumping on Stephen Mulhern. I’ve got a Stephen Mulhern-related injury!”

He then joked: “Where there’s a blame, there’s a claim.”

The pair then carried on with the show. At the end of last night’s finale, Ant and Dec made an emotional statement as they marked the end of Saturday Night Takeaway.

Dec said: “We have truly adored every second making this show. But there’s one thing we have never ever forgotten. That’s the fact it’s not our show, it’s your show. So we’d like to say a thank you to you, our audience.”

I cut my face jumping on Stephen Mulhern.

Ant added: “Thank you.”

They also sang a song to thank viewers for their loyal support over the last two decades.

