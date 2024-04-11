The Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 final will air this coming weekend as Ant and Dec host their final show for a while.

The show’s star Stephen Mulhern has now teased details on the finale and he told viewers it will “blow your mind”. He also revealed that the show will be taking over multiple ITV studios in its big plans.

Appearing on Lorraine on Thursday, Stephen prepared fans for what’s to come on SNT.

Stephen has teased the Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 finale (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Night Takeaway 2024

Stephen told stand-in host Christine Lampard: “Let me tell you now, this is going to blow your mind. If you think it’s going to be big, times it by 10.

“Seriously, for everybody at home, normally you’ll see Saturday Night Takeaway in one studio. We’re taking away this studio, we’re doing Good Morning Britain, we’re taking the lot!

The SNT finale is set to be a big spectacular (Credit: ITV)

“We’re going to the top, clearing you out and we are coming in. This is no joke.”

Talking about Ant and Dec, Stephen added: “They’ve done it for so many years, I’ve been a part of it for nine. I think it’s been a staple for everybody.”

Stephen said that for the finale episode, they’ve “combined a lot of things,” adding: “I can’t wait for you to see it.”

The SNT final will air this weekend (Credit: ITV)

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finale

ITV has recently teased what the Saturday Night Takeaway finale will include. The two-hour live show will feature its biggest audience ever. It’ll look back and celebrate all things SNT.

Meanwhile, it’ll be bursting with celebrity guests including Scarlett Moffatt, Ashley Roberts and Andi Peters.

It will also include a special montage of Saturday Night Takeaway‘s best bits from the past 20 series. And, to top things off, the Ads segment will have the biggest prize pot ever and there will be an amazing End of the Show Show.

The finale of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway 2024 airs this Saturday (April 13) from 7pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

