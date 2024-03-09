Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt raised eyebrows today (March 9) when he asked guest Ruth Jones about her earnings.

However, the Gavin & Stacey star herself proved pretty divisive with viewers after talking over the host and being “annoying”.

Matt Tebbutt was branded ‘rude’ on Saturday Kitchen today (Credit: BBC)

Saturday Kitchen today: Matt Tebbutt in probing cash question

Matt invited Ruth into the kitchen for a chat as he prepared one of the show’s dishes.

Whie the pair were gassing, Ruth showed off her Welsh-speaking skills as she told Matt that although she was not yet fluent, she was learning.

He asked: “What do they say in the Post Office? ‘Cashier number two please.'”

As they laughed at Matt’s impression, Ruth confessed she used to do the voice for that. Matt replied: “Did you? Was that good? Good money?”

Pretending to look taken aback by his frank question, she scolded: “You’re rude aren’t you?”

Matt, Ruth and the assembled guests, including wine buff Olly Smith, giggled, as the latter declared: “You can’t take him anywhere, he’s an astonishing human being.”

Ruth Jones was branded ‘annoying’ by viewers (Credit: BBC)

Complaints pour in as viewers plot to exact revenge

And, while guests are encouraged to get involved while on the show, many Saturday Kitchen viewers watching at home thought that Ruth was a little “overbearing”.

I’m voting hell because Ruth is talking way too much and becoming overbearing.

When it came to her behaviour, one said: “Love #saturdaykitchen but OMG Ruth Jones is so annoying. Talking way too much, asking inane questions and not concentrating on the cooking and asking questions they’ve already answered. Ugh.”

A second said: “Love Ruth but she doesn’t come up for air #SaturdayKitchen.” Another then commented: “Is it me or is Ruth Jones talking too much?” “I think she’s trying to take over the show!” said another.

Others came up with a subtle plot to silence Ruth – by voting for her food hell! “#saturdaykitchen I’m voting hell because Ruth is talking way too much and becoming overbearing. Hope you can all join me.”

However, Ruth ended up winning the heaven dish – Japanese-style pork belly hot pot – and not Chinese-style sweet and sour duck, her idea of hell.

“My vote has gone to heaven on #saturdaykitchen Ruth Jones is a pure legend. She has lived a thousand lifetimes and is still as fresh as the morning dew,” said one Ruth fan.

Read more: Saturday Kitchen viewers upset over show’s tribute to Dave Myers: ‘Shame on you!’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE