‘Get someone else!’ Saturday Kitchen Live fans ‘switch off’ as Alex Jones replaces Matt Tebbutt

The One Show host Alex Jones swapped teatime TV for the breakfast slot today as she stepped in for Matt Tebbutt on Saturday Kitchen Live.

Matt is currently enjoying a break in Australia, leaving the BBC cookery show in need of a stand-in presenter. Alex has fronted the programme before during his absences. But judging by the reaction online, some viewers were less than thrilled to see her back in the kitchen today (March 7).

Alex Jones divided opinion as she presented Saturday Kitchen Live today (Credit: BBC)

Alex Jones steps in for Matt Tebbutt

At the start of the show, Alex explained that Matt was away in Australia.

However, according to fans following his travels on social media, the chef will be heading back to the UK soon. Alex confirmed at the end of the programme that Matt is expected to return to hosting duties next weekend (March 14).

In the meantime, some viewers appeared to be switching channels – with rival cooking show James Martin’s Saturday Morning getting a mention online.

Matt Tebbutt has taken a break from the series (Credit: BBC)

Backlash from viewers

Fans of Saturday Kitchen Live quickly took to social media to share their thoughts about Alex fronting the programme.

“Alex Jones. How many times! Get someone else!” one viewer complained.

Another posted: “Well that’s me turning off Saturday Kitchen this week.”

A third wrote: “Alex Jones ruining our Saturday mornings now too,” while another added: “That’s it, I’m done – ITV it is.”

Some viewers also criticised the BBC’s choice of cover presenters.

“Auntie must be in a pretty woeful state now in terms of talent resource when seemingly the only two cover presenters they have are Alex Jones and Alex Scott,” one viewer said.

Another added: “A lot of hate for Alex Jones on the #SaturdayKitchen hashtag. Normally I would have no truck with that sort of thing. However, in this case it is totally justified. I’m sure she’s a nice person, but as a TV presenter she is absolutely dreadful.”

‘Just be kind’

Not everyone agreed with the criticism, though, and some viewers rushed to defend Alex.

One fan wrote on Instagram: “I usually watch James Martin but @alexjonesthomson is fantastic on this today. Everything she does is fab and fun.”

Another commented: “Love Alex.”

A third viewer added: “Well I’m swimming against the tide as I really like @alexjonesthomson – she’s a really good, engaging presenter.”

Others urged critics to be kinder, with one fan saying: “Why are people so critical? Press the button on your remote – simple! With everything going on at the moment, just be kind.”

Saturday Kitchen Live airs Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.

