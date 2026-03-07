Matt Tebbutt leaves the UK as he’s replaced as host of Saturday Kitchen Live

Regular viewers tuning in to Saturday Kitchen Live this morning, Saturday, March 7, may have noticed something a little different – Matt Tebbutt is not at the helm of the BBC show today, with Alex Jones stepping in to present instead, but why?

Matt is usually front and centre in the Saturday Kitchen studio, so naturally, fans are asking: where is he?

Matt hosted the show last week (Credit: BBC)

Why Matt Tebbutt is not on Saturday Kitchen Live today

Matt was back hosting duties last weekend as normal, and there was no on-air hint that he would be missing the following show.

However, it turns out that last weekend’s episode was not actually broadcast live. A quick scroll through Matt’s Instagram reveals the programme was pre-recorded, as the presenter is currently soaking up the sunshine in Australia.

Earlier this week, Matt shared a snap of himself feeding kangaroos and koalas in Brisbane with his 142k followers.

“So I’ve turned wildlife photographer and kangaroo whisperer @lonepinekoala @queensland #brisbane #koala,” he captioned the post.

Since then, he has posted more glimpses of his trip, including enjoying a glass of wine overlooking the beach in Queensland and feeding cockatoos on Hamilton Island. As you might expect, there have also been plenty of mouth-watering food snaps from his time Down Under.

Matt Tebbutt ‘reveals’ why he isn’t hosting Saturday Kitchen

While many fans were quick to send their well wishes, others were keen to know who would be holding the fort in his absence.

“Matt, this looks amazing! Hoping it’s a well-earned break….but guess something worky will be thrown in as well. So @ollysmith holding the reins on Saturday?” one follower commented.

Another simply asked: “Who’s on Saturday Kitchen this weekend?”

It was then that Matt set the record straight, replying: “We pre-recorded the show!”

As for what has taken him to Australia, Matt has yet to reveal the full details. However, he has confirmed it is not for filming a new TV project. When one fan asked: “Are you doing a food show over there?” he responded: “I wish.”

Today’s Saturday Kitchen will be fronted by Alex Jones. It is not yet known when Matt will be back hosting the show.

Entertainment Daily have contacted Matt’s representatives for comment.

Saturday Kitchen airs from 10am today (Saturday, March 7) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.