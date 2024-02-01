Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies has not only caused a storm in the crafting world, but also in her personal life.

It hasn’t always been plain sailing with her childhood sweetheart husband. In fact, their relationship caused quite a scandal when they were both teenagers.

Here’s everything we know about Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies, her prolific business career, and her once scandalous romance with her husband.

Sara Davies means business on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC/Andrew Farrington)

Who is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies and how old is she?

Sara Davies is an English businesswoman and star of Dragons’ Den. She is the founder of multi-million pound craft supplies company Crafter’s Companion.

Born in County Durham on April 24, 1984, Sara is currently 39. She studied at the University of York, where she obtained a first class degree in Business.

Sara received an MBE for services to the economy in the late Queen Elizabeth‘s 2016 New Years Honours list.

How did Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies make her millions?

Sara started her business Crafter’s Companion while she was still a University of York student. She had noticed a gap in the market for an at-home envelope maker, and joined forces with a local carpenter to create the Enveloper.

Sara launched the product on telesales channel Ideal World, where it was a hit. She sold 30,000 units in six months. By the time she graduated with a first class degree in Business, Crafter’s Companion had a half a million pound turnover.

Nowadays, Crafter’s Companion is a global success story. It employs more than 200 staff across the world and turns over a cool £34 million a year.

What has Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies invested in?

Sara Davies joined Dragons’ Den in 2019, then the youngest ever Dragon at 35 years old. Since then, she’s been a prolific investor in the show’s start-ups.

Her investments include spiritual wellness brand Psychic Sisters, childrens’ first aid business Mini First Aid and plantable childrens’ book brand Willsow.

Sara makes a stylish entrance to the BAFTA Television Awards in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

Is Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies married?

Sara Davies is married to husband Simon Davies. The couple got married in 2007 but have been together for more than 20 years. Since Sara was just 15, in fact.

The star previously admitted that their romance was a bit of a “scandal” at the time.

Sara previously told the Mirror: “Well, I was 15, Simon was 19, so it was quite a scandal at the time. He was my first boyfriend and I was his first girlfriend.

“Simon was the star of our local cricket team and I remember him coming over and he asked for my number. I was shaking writing my number down and the rest’s history, as they say.

“I would say we’re still as madly in love today as we were 22 years ago. We have this deep-rooted respect of each other and the role we play in our relationship. I idolise the ground he walks on.”

Nowadays, Simon is the Managing Director of Crafter’s Companion, overseeing the day-to-day business. This frees Sara up to work on the creative side of things, as she prefers.

Sara Davies thoroughly product testing on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC)

Does Sara Davies have kids?

Sara and Simon have two sons, Charlie, 7, and Oliver, 4. On her official website, Sara gushes over the kids and says they share her passion for creativity.

She said: “We’re always trying out new things together.”

Sara has previously said to the Sun that she plans to keep her children humble and maintain the same family values she herself was raised on.

In fact, she’d even consider removing their inheritance if her kids were unwilling to find their own way in the world.

She said: “If my kids had a different attitude where they were banking on that inheritance, then I would be inclined to not want to give it.”

“I just want them to be the same as everybody else. That’s why I do a lot of camping and caravanning holidays with the kids.”

What’s Sara Davies worth?

According to The Sun, Sara has a net worth of around £37 million.

She’s achieved this through Crafter’s Companion, TV appearances including Dragons’ Den and other investments.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays on BBC One at 8pm.

