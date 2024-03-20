Rylan Clark shares only ‘regret’ he has over breakdown of marriage to husband Dan Neal

Rylan Clark split from husband Dan Neal back in 2021 and has now confessed his only “regret” coming out of the six-year marriage.

TV favourite Rylan and Dan broke up after the presenter admitting that he had cheated on Dan years earlier. The star later said that the split caused him to attempt to take his own life.

Rylan Clark has previously opened up about the breakdown of his marriage (Credit: Loose Women/YouTube)

Rylan Clark on split from husband

However, while appearing on Kathy Burke’s Where There’s A Will There’s A Wake podcast, Rylan confessed: “I don’t regret getting married.

“I mean I regret not having a [bleep] prenup. That’s the only thing I regret.”

He then continued: “But even though everyone was like get a prenup, I was like I’m in love. Silly [bleep].

“But actually I got so ill during that point.”

‘I felt like I couldn’t carry on’

Rylan attempted to take his own life after splitting from Dan.

He wrote in his autobiography: “For the first time in my 32 years, I felt I couldn’t carry on no more. ‘What’s the point?’ I thought. I’d lost what I thought was everything, the one thing I always wanted. A man I loved. A family of my own. And now it was gone.

“So I tried to end it. I won’t go into detail as I don’t think it’s fair on my mum, but thank God I was unsuccessful.”

The star and husband Dan Neal hosted This Morning together in 2017 (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark’s illness

Rylan and Dan first met in 2013 when Rylan hosted Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, when Dan was a contestant in the BB house.

After their split, the TV personality told The Guardian that he had to learn how to walk and talk again after his marriage ended.

He explained: “I couldn’t understand why I pressed the nuclear button on my seemingly perfect life. And it’s only now I’m better that I realise it was the ejector seat I needed. Now I just wish I’d pressed that escape button earlier.

“I got so ill to the point where I knew I couldn’t get any iller. I couldn’t speak; I had to learn to speak again, I had to learn to move again – it was like I’d had a stroke. Nothing made sense to me.”

