RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Celebrity judges and famous guests join the line-up

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World is officially sashaying back for a third series – and the BBC has now confirmed exactly which celebrity judges and guests will be joining the queens on the panel.

The turbo-charged All Stars spin-off will return in the new year, bringing together a fresh line-up of fan-favourite queens from across the Drag Race franchises. With RuPaul’s royal seal of approval up for grabs, the competition promises drama, glamour and plenty of handbags-at-dawn moments as the cast battle it out for the ultimate crown: Queen of the Mothertucking World.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World: Celebrity judges and guests

There’s no shake-up when it comes to the core judging panel. **RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World** will once again see Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton taking their seats alongside RuPaul himself.

However, series three will also welcome a glittering line-up of guest judges and special appearances.

Leading the way is Lucy Punch, best known as Amanda in the BBC comedy Amandaland and its predecessor Motherland. Speaking about her time on the panel, Lucy described the experience as “gloriously unhinged in the best way”, praising the queens for being sharp, outrageous and breathtaking. Fans can expect plenty of SoHa and Hygge Tygge energy when she appears.

Will Poulter is also set to guest judge. The BAFTA-winning actor, who has starred in Black Mirror and The Bear, admitted that seeing Drag Race up close was a surreal experience. He revealed he has been a long-time fan of the show and said watching the competition live exceeded all expectations.

RuPaul’s celebrity judges: pop queens

Music royalty will also be represented, with global pop icon Anastacia joining the panel. Far from being Outta Love, the singer said sitting alongside RuPaul was a dream come true. She praised the queens’ looks, attitude and fire, admitting she arrived ready to judge but left feeling inspired.

Adding an extra dose of 80s pop nostalgia, Bananarama – Sara Dallin and Keren Woodward – will appear together as guest judges. The duo said that after years of clashing diaries, they were thrilled to finally make it onto the show. They described the queens’ artistry as incredible and said it was one of the funniest days of filming they have ever had, as well as a joy to catch up with RuPaul.

Snatch Game will also feature some very familiar faces. The BBC has confirmed that Pussycat Dolls stars Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt will take part as celebrity players. Ashley said the challenge was pure joy, praising the queens for having her laughing and gasping throughout. Kimberly echoed the sentiment, calling Snatch Game “pure chaos in the best way” and saying sharing the moment with Ashley made it even more special.

Finally, there will be a special guest appearance from Russell T Davies. The Welsh writer, famed for reviving Doctor Who in 2005, will also feature during the series.

When does RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World start?

The BBC has announced that series three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World will begin in early 2026, with the exact launch date set to be revealed very soon. When it does return, the show will air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

No T, no shade – with a guest list like this, series three is already shaping up to be one fierce return.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World returns to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in 2026.

