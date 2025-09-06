During last night’s The One Show, Ronan Keating comforted fellow singer Rick Astley during his coughing fit.

For Friday night’s episode (September 6), the pair joined hosts Lauren Laverne and JB Gill on the green sofa.

During the programme, Ronan celebrated 25 years as a solo artist while also teasing a Boyzone reunion next year. However, things took an unexpected turn mid-interview…

Ronan Keating comforts Rick Astley on The One Show

While reminiscing over his career, Ronan Keating admitted he found himself taking himself and his career too seriously during the early days. In the background, Rick could be heard coughing.

Rick was then asked by Lauren if he could relate. “Can you connect with that Rick?” Lauren said.

“I can, yeah,” he responded with a croaky voice before reaching for his glass of water.

“I’m just having a coughing fit, actually,” he shared while putting his drink down.

This prompted Ronan to rush over to him and pat him on the back. He also clutched his forearm in a gesture of support.

“I’m fine,” he insisted, before joking that he was “getting emotional” over Ronan’s story.

‘I don’t know what’s happened to my voice’

However, as Rick attempted to try and answer their question, he was unable to speak.

“I literally have just lost my voice,” he said. Ronan then quickly handed him his glass of water.

Attempting to finish his answer without coughing, he continued: “As you were saying having a song that means so much to you -” before his cough returned again.

“I don’t know what’s happened to my voice,” he panicked, before just about finishing his answer.

The hosts recognised Rick was struggling as JB said: “Alright, we’ll just let you get your voice back.”

Lauren joked: “You have a drink and a kick back.”

