Robert Carlyle joins Line of Duty series 7 cast in ‘edge-of-your-seat’ mysterious new role

Line of Duty series 7 has landed a major new recruit: Robert Carlyle, who’s joining the cast as an “extraordinary” new character.

After the divisive ending to series 6, Jed Mercurio’s police drama is finally returning. Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar will reprise their roles as AC-12’s core trio, still hunting bent coppers.

We already knew series 7 would introduce DI Dominic Gough, an officer accused of being a sexual predator. Now, there’s another wildcard entering the mix.

Robert Carlyle joins Line of Duty series 7

Robert Carlyle will play Detective Constable Shaun Massie in the new series.

Best known for his roles as Begbie in Trainspotting and Gaz in The Full Monty, Carlyle said he’s long admired both the show and Mercurio.

“I’m delighted to be given the opportunity to join such an exceptional cast,” he said. “The scripts are excellent and will absolutely maintain the quality the audience expects. DC Massie is an extraordinary character and I look forward to bringing him to life.”

BBC calls Carlyle a “perfect fit”

BBC drama boss Lindsay Salt described Carlyle as one of the UK’s greatest actors and “a perfect fit for the phenomenon that is Line of Duty”.

Mercurio added that he couldn’t be “more thrilled”, teasing that viewers will be “on the edge of their seats” wondering what Massie will do next – and why.

In series 7, Steve Arnott, Kate Fleming, and Ted Hastings will take on their “most sensitive case so far”.

“Detective Inspector Dominic Gough, a charismatic officer winning plaudits for a string of takedowns of organised crime, is accused of abusing his position of trust to act as a sexual predator,” the synopsis reads.

“But is Gough’s case a deliberate distraction from a bigger threat still operating in the shadows?

Line of Duty series 7 starts filming this year. Series 1-6 are available on BBC iPlayer now.

