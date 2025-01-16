Singer Robbie Williams has recalled the time he encouraged his audience at one of his own concerts to boo those sitting in wheelchairs.

While promoting his Better Man movie, the She’s The One hitmaker embarked on some US press and appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Appearing on the show alongside Hustlers actor Julia Stiles, Robbie revealed a pretty jaw-dropping story.

Robbie Williams’ embarrassing story

When asked by a caller whether pooing his pants on stage due to food poisoning was the most embarrassing thing to happen to him, Robbie insisted it wasn’t.

Initially stating it was a “long story”, Robbie summarised the embarrassing tale.

“Basically I confused the wheelchair section in my show for people that weren’t standing up and enjoying themselves,” he said.

He continued: “And I berated them and I got the whole audience to point at them and boo and stamp their feet and go: ‘Out, out, out!'”

After looking to the side of the stage, his manager had to inform him that they were unable to stand up due to being in a wheelchair.

“The way you get out of that is a ballad, definitely a ballad, definitely by doing Angels,” Robbie declared.

The BRIT Award-winning star revealed the moment happened “before phones”, to which Julia responded: “Thank god!”

‘I still feel bad’

This wasn’t the first time Robbie addressed his on-stage embarrassment. In an Instagram post shared in August 2023, the singer recalled the horrific time he soiled himself on stage.

“So, I had food poisoning once on the Take That tour. When I rejoined. It was horrendous. It felt like death. We unfortunately had to cancel a show in Denmark because of it. I still feel bad,” he wrote.

“Anyway, a few days later we were playing at the Ajax stadium in Amsterdam. Still not anywhere near well enough, I ventured to the stage. I was in the precarious position of not being able to trust a fart. Which was unfortunate because that’s what I needed to do during my opening song, Let Me Entertain You.”

He continued: “As I’m sure you can, imagine it didn’t remain just a fart. But ever the pro I retained my composure and committed to the performance 100%.”

