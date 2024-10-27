Rob Rinder previously joked how he was pleased his late grandfather didn’t live to see him appear on the Great British Bake Off.

Back in 2020, Rob joined several other famous faces go head over to the famous tent and whip up some baked delights, in a bid to raise money for charity. For the celeb special, Rob was joined by the likes of Kelly Brook and Carol Vorderman.

And speaking ahead of his stint on the show, Rob – who is on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby today (October 27) – firmly insisted that he couldn’t bake.

So much so, that he said he was glad his baker grandfather “didn’t live” to see him on the hit show.

Rob Rinder on Bake Off

On The Great British Bake Off, the celeb bakers were tasked to make a signature sandwich biscuit, a sweet bread and a cake showstopper revealing their favourite guilty pleasure.

As usual, judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith were on hand to taste and share their thoughts on the celebs’ baked delights.

However, before his stint, and speaking to Channel 4, contestant Rob branded himself as a “minus 10” when it came to his baking skills.

Rob Rinder ‘doesn’t use oven to cook’

“I do genuinely use my oven for storage. I don’t mean socks, it’s got baking trays in it, but it’s mainly for visual effects,” Rob told Channel 4 in 2020. He added: “I have no transferable skills.”

And it turns out he didn’t inherit the baker genes, as his beloved father was a baker.

Rob Rinder glad grandfather ‘didn’t live’ to see him on Bake Off

When asked if Rob has a signature dish, he replied: “Oh no! The tragedy of it is my grandfather, who I made a programme about, was a baker.

“He used to make these amazing biscuits at 5 o’clock in the morning. There’s no genetic inheritance whatsoever. None of it. All I can say is thank god he didn’t live to see this.”

Baking is not a skill Rob ‘wants to get good at’

As for which judge he wanted to impress more, Rob admitted: “If they said I’d made something that tasted good, I can’t lie, I’d have a moment.

“I want to impress them both. Only insofar as I want to get invited round to their house so they can cook for me. You want to collect those sorts of friends. But other than that, I’m not too fussed. It’s not a skill I want to get good at.

“It’s the most stressful thing. People talk about baking being zen-like, some species of yoga. Absolute nonsense. Give me a cryptic crossword any day.”

