Good Morning Britain host Rob Rinder was left fighting back tears today (August 29) after a touching tribute from close pal Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Sherlock star was singing Rob’s praises from the red carpet as he promoted his new film, The Roses, in which he stars alongside Olivia Coleman.

Rob reacted to Benedict Cumberbatch’s interview live in the GMB studio with his colleagues on Friday morning.

“Oh what can you say about Rob?” Benedict began. “He’s an extraordinary human being, has an excessive amount of talent and he’s so full of love and loyalty, it’s his flaw in a way.”

“I wonder if he has enough time to really look after himself,” he explained, “he’s so busy doing great and good things for others.”

“Yeah, he’s a very sage person as well,” he went on, “away from the very alive, witty and knee-jerk talented persona, he’s a very deep, beautiful human being.”

“And yeah, I couldn’t wish to have a better friend,” He finished adorably.

Growing emotional from the sweet comments, Rob admitted: “He’ll make me cry.” while GMB co-host Kate Garraway agreed: “He’s so right.”

How do they know each other?

Rob went on to explain how the pair’s bromance had first begun.

“We met on the first day of university,” He reminisced, joking: “So just five years ago.”

Both studied in Manchester, Rob reading Politics and Modern History while Benedict of course pursued Drama.

Rob recalled: “I remember watching him act, it’s one of those things when you see greatness and I just thought ‘yeah, no chance for me’.”

He once shared that the star’s talent was the very reason he gave up acting himself.

“But he too is the kindest and just the most talented,” he returned the compliments. “He’s the real deal. I’m a very very very proud friend, actually.”

