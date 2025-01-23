Ricky Gervais has shared his sadness over the death of his “beautiful” on-screen dog in After Life.

Actor Ricky created and starred in the Netflix comedy-drama series – which ran for three series from 2019 to 2022. It followed Ricky’s character, a reporter called Tony, dealing with his wife’s death.

On the show, Tony’s best friend was his beloved German shepherd dog, Brandy – who stopped him from taking his own life.

However, in a heartbreaking update, it’s now been announced that the dog who played Brandy has passed away.

The beloved pup has died (Credit: Netlfix)

After Life dog dies as Ricky Gervais pays tribute

On Netflix’s After Life, Brandy was played by Anti, also known as Vislor Antilly. The dog starred in all 18 episodes of the show.

The new of Anti’s death was announced on the dog’s Instagram account on Wednesday (January 22).

A statement read: “Vislor Antilly, After Life’s Brandy, has sadly passed away. We already miss her terribly. Sleep well xxx.”

The pup died peacefully at her home in Oxfordshire at the age of 13.

The dog passed away peacefully (Credit: Netflix)

Ricky said Anti ‘was a beautiful soul’

Ricky later shared his grief over the dog’s death. He said: “This is such sad news. Anti was a beautiful soul. We hit it off straight away and she helped make After Life my favourite filming experience of all time.

“I’m so glad that I told her a hundred times a day that she was a very good girl.”

Ricky shared a tribute following the pup’s death (Credit: Netflix)

What else did Anti appear in?

As well as After Life, Anti appeared in several major films alongside legendary stars.

She starred in Tom Cruise’s Edge Of Tomorrow and was also a co-star to George Clooney in The Midnight Sky.

Her final TV appearance was in July 2024 for the Midsomer Murders’ episode The Debt Of Lies. On the show, Anti played a retired police dog. The pup then retired from film and TV after Midsomer Murders.

