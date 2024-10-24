Ricky Gervais in shock joke about disgraced Jimmy Savile which he’s ‘certain will get him cancelled’

Ricky Gervais has admitted that he may be risking a cancellation after making a shocking joke about Jimmy Savile on his new tour.

The comedian kicked off his Mortality tour in York on Tuesday, where he made a jaw-dropping joke about the late disgraced TV star.

However, even he recognises that he may have taken it too far.

Ricky Gervais has made a string of shocking jokes on his new tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ricky Gervais faces brush with cancellation over Jimmy Savile joke

The free speech comedian has left crowds in hysterics with unfavourable quips about disabled children, Gandhi and another about Pakistan‘s sharia laws, according to Mail Online.

It was the comic’s joke about himself and Jimmy Savile that have left some critics unimpressed.

It was here that Gervais claimed he was “way worse” than the late predator who abused children.

Ricky joked about that although he would never commit the horrific crimes that Jimmy did, he would instead make jokes about it.

He said: “Which in a way makes me worse than him. At least he gave them a chance.”

This was followed by a joke about comic Rosie Jones, who has cerebral palsy.

Gervais addressed that Rosie recently faced backlash over her documentary, dubbed: “Am I a R*****?”

Gervais then quipped: “They said you’re not a [bleep], you’re a [bleep].”

The comedian is well know for his candid gags (Credit: UK FameFlynet / SplashNews.com)

Critics aren’t impressed with Ricky’s gags

Stephen Armstrong from The Telegraph gave Ricky’s performance three stars in his review. He penned: “Finally, he settles into his theme – ageing and death.

“It’s a light theme. Hell, he believes, was invented because we hate bad people getting away with it. And then he delivers the gag he is certain will get him cancelled. We hate Jimmy Savile because he got away with it, he opines, but what did he get away with? R***** disabled children? If offered, Gervais would turn that down. ‘Which, in a way, makes me worse than him,’ he muses. ‘At least he gave them a chance.’

“You can see where he’s going with this. And, inevitably, on the page or social media these lines look crueller than when they trip from his mischievous lips. But it feels like a man who used to be the funniest bloke in the pub delivering material written after spending too much time online.”

Dominic Maxwell from the Times gave Ricky a two star review, exclaiming that “all this provocation and semi-satirical self-aggrandisement feels thin”.

It looks like Ricky’s quip hasn’t gone down well…

