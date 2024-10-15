Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley has landed himself in hot water after he made a comment about the Wynne Evans and Katya Jones Strictly Come Dancing row.

Since the weekend, Wynne and Katya have been at the centre of some controversy following their behaviour on Saturday’s live show. Katya has since spoken out about backlash over Wynne appearing to move his hand around her waist on Strictly, before she moves it back to her hip.

She insisted claims that she felt “uncomfortable” over Wynne’s actions were “total nonsense”. The pair have apologised and said it was an “inside joke” between them.

The ‘scandal’ was a hot topic on Good Morning Britain today. But things took an awkward turn following an “inappropriate” comment made by Richard, about the Strictly drama.

The pair made the headlines over the past few days (Credit: BBC)

Richard Madeley on Good Morning Britain today

Richard was back on GMB presenting duties on Tuesday (October 15), along with Susanna Reid. The pair were on hand to share the latest breaking news from around the globe.

After discussing the Strictly Come Dancing Wynne and Katya drama, senior correspondent Jonathan Swain mentioned that Strictly’s catchphrase is “keep dancing”.

However, back in the studio, Richard then commented: “Do you think they’ll change the line to ‘keep groping?'”

Richard’s comment ruffled a few feathers (Credit: ITV)

Richard’s ‘inappropriate’ comment about Wynne and Katya row

Susanna awkwardly replied: “Mmm.”

Richard then added: “A possibility? Jokingly of course.”

Trying to move on, Susanna ignored Richard’s comment and said: “Look, you’ve got to take their word for it, haven’t you.”

Susanna tried to move on quickly (Credit: ITV)

However, fans are home were left fuming at their screens over Richard’s “tone-deaf” remark. On X, one person fumed: “What an utterly inappropriate comment from Madeley regarding the Strictly (non) story.”

Someone else added: “Really grim wasn’t it – even Susanna was embarrassed.”

A third penned: “@GMB why do you employ @richardmadeley1 – tone deaf ‘joke’. So awkward. Read the room.”

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones on Strictly

On Saturday’s Strictly (October 12), Wynne and Katya caught the attention of viewers for two reasons. The first happened when the couples were gathering in Claudia Winkleman‘s area on the balcony overlooking the dance floor.

Wynne was seen putting both his hands up to high-five Katya and she turned around, seemingly ignoring him.

For all the latest Strictly Come Dancing news head to our dedicated Facebook page here.

Later in the show, after Pete Wicks and pro Jowita Przystal had performed, another incident sparked speculation from viewers. Wynne was seen moving his hand further and further around Katya’s waist. She was then seen moving his hand back to her hip.

However, speaking on It Takes Two on Monday night, Katya said: “This whole incident with the high five and the hand on Saturday night was an inside joke between Wynne and I. Was it a silly joke? Yes. Was it a bad joke? Yes.

“It was a joke. And even the idea that it’s made me feel uncomfortable or offended in any way is total nonsense.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes drags Phillip and Holly into Wynne and Katya ‘wandering hands’ scandal

What did you think of Richard’s comment? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.