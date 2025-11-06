The Revenge Club promises to be wickedly entertaining. Bringing together a line-up of well-known stars for the upcoming Paramount+ thriller about singletons out for payback – the start date for the Revenge Club is officially locked in.

Familiar faces from Shetland, Line of Duty, Peaky Blinders, and Slow Horses are all part of the cast.

It’s been described as a “darkly comic” new drama that already has all the makings of a major streaming hit.

The show takes place inside a divorce therapy group – an inspired setting – where recently heartbroken members are meant to heal. However, instead of finding closure, they soon find themselves consumed by fantasies of revenge. But, It isn’t long before their sessions take a dangerously mischievous turn.

It’s a deliciously twisted premise, and interest is already running high. With the start date confirmed, here’s the full rundown on The Revenge Club’s story, cast, episode details, and everything else we know so far.

The Revenge Club is coming to a screen near you (Credit: Paramount+)

What is The Revenge Club about?

The plot of The Revenge Club follows a group of newly single people who join a divorce therapy group.

With “each reeling from betrayal and heartbreak”, these “six lonely, hapless strangers […] quickly transform from therapy-seeking victims into architects of exquisite retribution”. In simpler terms, they want revenge…

With little in common beyond their emotional baggage, they form an unlikely bond and come up with a wildly misguided idea: to take revenge on the people who broke their hearts.

However, when someone is murdered, their cathartic revenge tactics have apparently spiralled into something much darker. And that’s just the beginning…

As the show progresses, we’re told “the line between justice and murder begins to blur”. Has one of their club members taken retaliation to dangerous new heights? It’s something that The Revenge Club will ultimately find out.

The series “is a wickedly fun revenge thriller that dares to ask: what if getting even felt better than falling in love?”

Who is in the cast?

Taking the lead in The Revenge Club cast is Line of Duty star Martin Compston as Callum. In addition to playing DS Steve Arnott in the BBC crime drama, the Scottish actor is also known for his roles in Prime Video’s The Rig, Vigil series 1, and Traces. He’ll soon replace Richard Armitage in the upcoming series 2 of Red Eye.

Aimée-Ffion Edwards portrays Emily. Slow Horses fans will know her as Shirley Dander in the brilliant spy drama, but she’s also famous for playing Sophie in hit BBC comedy Detectorists, and Esme Shelby in Peaky Blinders.

Joining the duo in The Revenge Club are Goodness Gracious Me comedian and actor Meera Syal, who plays Rita. Nightsleeper star Sharon Rooney plays Rachel, opposite Shetland actor Douglas Henshall as Steve.

Eagle-eyed crime drama fans might remember that Douglas Henshall and Martin Compston have appeared on screen before. They played killer and cop in the brilliant cat-and-mouse thriller In Plain Sight in 2016.

The group is rounded out by Sex Education star Chaneil Kular as Tej, and Amit Shah’s Malcolm. Amit is perhaps best known for playing Jasgun Singh in Mr Bates vs. The Post Office, but he recently popped up in Riot Women, too.

Also joining the cast are:

Games of Thrones’ Owen Teale.

Vera’s Aoife Kennan as police officer Rosa,

Vikings’ Rob Malone as police officer Leon.

Smother’s Niamh Walsh.

Orgina’s Wil Coban.

Halo’s Christina Bennington.

The Dry’s Eoin Duffy.

Scottish actors Douglas Henshall and Martin Compston team up in The Revenge Club (Credit: Paramount+)

How many episodes will there be?

There will be six episodes of The Revenge Club, with each episode running at roughly an hour long.

Cameras started rolling in June 2025 and filming took place across the United Kingdom.

Tim Kirkby takes the reins as the show’s lead director. He filmed episodes of Fleabag, while The Red King director Daniel O’Hara will helm subsequent instalments.

How can I watch The Revenge Club? When’s the start date?

Paramount+ has now revealed the start date for The Revenge Club. The upcoming original UK series will premiere exclusively on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Paramount+’s commissioning Editor Sebastian Cardwell recently spoke about his excitement surrounding The Revenge Club plot and its impending arrival. He said: “The Revenge Club is a sharp, stylish and darkly funny thriller, brought to life by a brilliant cast and an exceptional creative team.

“We’re thrilled to be part of this gripping project and to champion it as a standout addition to our expanding slate of bold, original UK content.”

The Revenge Club is a darkly comic revenge thriller coming soon (Credit: Paramount+)

Is it based on a book?

The Revenge Club is based on the debut novel The Othello Club from author JD Pennington. The novel is yet-to-be released. It was been written for television by Gabbie Asher. She wrote the recent hit thriller The Girlfriend.

She’s also the writer behind episodes of Call The Midwife, Riviera, and the 2024 film The Tattooist of Auschwitz.

Although we don’t know how closely the show will stick to the book’s storyline, the synopsis for Pennington’s revenge thriller goes as follows…

“Emily had the perfect life – the perfect job, the perfect house, the perfect husband – before she was blindsided and betrayed and lost it all. Now she’s sitting in a divorce counselling group wondering how she’ll ever feel okay again. What she wants is her old life back, and these group sessions seem to be the only way she’ll be able to move on – past the jealousy, the hurt, and the daydreams of getting revenge.

“It seems everyone in the group is in the same boat: jilted by an ex-partner and struggling to cope. So over post-therapy drinks, the six divorcées come up with the brilliant idea to get a little payback of their own – Strangers-on-a-Train style, with each getting even on another’s behalf. Nothing serious – just enough to disrupt their former partner’s picture-perfect lives.”

Will you be watching?

The Revenge Club is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about thrillers of the year – and we haven’t even reached the start date yet!

Packed with sharp humour, dark twists, and a seriously impressive cast, this series looks set to have viewers hooked from the very first episode. And if the early buzz is anything to go by, it’s going to be a must-watch.

As the countdown begins, fans are bracing themselves for a wild ride full of secrets, betrayal, and a whole lot of payback.

All in all, The Revenge Club is gearing up to be the next big obsession when it lands on Paramount+. So, the real question is – will you be watching?

Read more: 15 stars we want to see on the Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast – Alison Hammond to Davina McCall

The start date for The Revenge Club is Friday, December 12, 2025 on Paramount+.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know if you’ll be tuning in to The Revenge Club?