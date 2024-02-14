Ranvir Singh slammed for ‘out of touch’ and ‘stupid’ remark as she replaces Lorraine

She’s only been covering for Lorraine for a few days but Ranvir Singh has already ruffled feathers on the ITV show.

In fact, some viewers have slammed Ranvir after she aired her opinions during a chat with The Wanted’s Jay McGuinness.

Jay was on Monday’s show (February 12) to talk about his new book Blood Flowers. He explained that he’d started working on the book a year and a half ago, when he was wondering about his next project. Jay said: “All my time was going to the library.”

At which point a surprised Ranvir, 46, scoffed: “Going to the library. You’re such an old-school soul aren’t you? Who goes to the library any more?”

Ranvir Singh causes a stir

Jay, 33, laughed off the library slur before reminiscing about trips to his local library as a kid. “My Newark-on-Trent library, I used to go there… 20p hot chocolate. And now, different library vibes.”

However, not everyone managed to do the same. In fact, some viewers were very critical of Ranvir’s stance. And soon they took to social media to air their thoughts.

One said: “Well, I do and I know lots of others who do. They are a really valuable part of our community. What a stupid thing to say. There is so much love for libraries out there.”

Another concurred: “@Ranvir01 is so out of touch with what so many believe. She should go and visit a few and see the good they do.”

A third added: “Libraries are real hubs these days. They have worked so hard to make themselves relevant. They are places where people access information, learn about and use technology, socialise and loads else. We need our libraries now more than ever.”

Strictly in common

In fact, Jay had shown his appreciation of his local library in an Instagram post from last year.

The star shared a snap of himself at the library and said: “Top tip: (I’ve been haunting my local library while I’m editing Blood Flowers) If you enjoy your solitude and need to cool off this summer, peace and quiet is basically the LAW in a library, and the buildings are usually a pretty place to cool off for a few hours.”

At least Ranvir and Jay have Strictly Come Dancing in common. Jay won the BBC show back in 2015 when he was paired with former pro Aliona Vilani.

Ranvir competed in 2020 alongside Giovanni Pernice, and her thoughts on the controversial pro dancer partner resurfaced recently in the light of the Amanda Abbington saga.

