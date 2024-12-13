Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh has revealed that she secretly separated from her husband, Ranjeet Singh Dehal, when she was heavily pregnant.

The break-up occurred in 2012, when she was seven months pregnant with their son, Tushaan.

However, the broadcaster has now opened up about the experience for the first time on the White Wine Question Time podcast with Kate Thornton.

Ranvir opened up about her split from her husband (Credit: Cover Images)

GMB host Ranvir Singh on split from husband

Ranvir reflected on her journey as a single mother and explained why she had chosen to keep the split private for so long.

“I have actually been a single mum since I was seven months pregnant,” she revealed. “I’ve kept that so quiet, but I am okay to talk about it now.”

She explained: “Now I’m at a point in my life where I think that I’m learning to embrace my whole life and to not compartmentalise it as much, to keep everything separate. And that’s a me thing.”

Ranvir also expressed how relieved she was to finally tell the truth.

“I’m happy to correct it today. Obviously, my friends and family have known. It shows you can keep private whatever you choose to!”

Ranvir shares one son with her ex-husband (Credit: Splash News)

New love

Ranvir has since found happiness with her new partner, Louis Church. The couple met when he worked behind the scenes during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Their relationship has since blossomed, and Louis has now moved in with Ranvir and her son Tushaan.

Describing their home life, Ranvir opened up to The Telegraph. “My partner Louis is terrible. He always hits snooze every 10 minutes – it drives me mad!”

Ranvir and Louis – who have an 18-year age gap – have faced criticism about their relationship. However, the journalist has dismissed concerns.

“I knew Louis was special the minute he walked in,” she told Woman & Home. “He has instinctively known exactly what I need… I don’t see an age gap. What really matters in any kind of relationship in life is a synchronicity of values and emotions. I don’t know why we’re so obsessed with the age gap.”

Ranvir went on to explain that they avoid overthinking about their future together and instead focus on their time in the present.

“As we are right now, we are blissfully happy, and Louis lives very much in the present,” she explained.

