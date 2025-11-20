Ben Shephard forced to apologise for ‘absolute idiot’ Piers Morgan’s behaviour on This Morning

This Morning’s Ben Shephard had to clean up after Piers Morgan’s sweary slip of the tongue today (November 20).

Fresh from his stint on Lorraine, Piers sat down with Ben, Cat Deeley, and Ashley James to discuss society at large live on ITV. As you’d expect, the controversy-magnet had a lot to say on the matter of men’s mental health and toxic masculinity.

In a segment focussed on whether it’s acceptable for guys to cry, Piers asked: “What’s wrong with being tough and manning up?”

His fellow debater Ashley hit back with: “That is not a masculine trait!”, which resulted in the former Good Morning Britain presenter accidentally swearing.

Ben Shephard apologised for This Morning guest Piers Morgan’s slip of the tongue (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan swears during masculinity debate

Replying to Ashley’s suggestion that “manning up” isn’t actually masculine, Piers said this was “bulls***”.

He instantly recognised the mistake he’d made. After putting his hand over his mouth, Piers told viewers directly down the camera: “Sorry! I’d like to apologise for what the guest just said live on air. We are a live programme, we apologise for Mr. Morgan and he won’t be invited back for at least three weeks!”

“I think it might be longer,” quipped Ben.

Wrapping up the conversation, the co-presenter then reiterated Piers’ half-serious words. “Obviously, as Piers said, we are sorry that he has such a foul mouth. We do apologise for swearing,” Ben told This Morning fans.

“Was it swearing, really?” chipped in Piers. “I didn’t really mean [the apology]. It’s not really swearing. I’m now on YouTube where I can say what I think. The problem here is it’s a little bit over sanitised. No one cares that I said that…”

Piers Morgan swore live on ITV (Credit: ITV)

What did social media users have to say about him?

The majority of This Morning viewers writing on social media platform X couldn’t understand why he was asked to be on the show. Their argument being that he stands against mental health campaigns, and only yesterday was it International Men’s Day.

“You can’t be shocked that men don’t want to join the phone in about men’s mental health when you’ve just had Piers Morgan on the show saying that men shouldn’t be crying and making a fuss over their mental health, what is wrong with the producers,” argued one user.

“Who the hell allowed Piers Morgan on @thismorning on men’s mental health week? They thought it was a good idea?” echoed another.

‘He’s so out of touch with men’s mental health!’

“Imagine promoting men’s mental health week while inviting Piers Morgan on the show spouting TOXIC male ideology that goes completely against the men’s mental health promotion! Unbelievable,” wrote somebody else.

“This Morning get Piers Morgan off your show!! He’s so out of touch with men’s mental health! What an absolute idiot!” raged a fourth person.

Meanwhile, another X user suggested that people should simply “mute him” if they were offended by his opinions. “He’s not exactly new to controversy plus he thrives on the uproar he causes,” they shared.

“Get them told, Piers!” and “Out of Piers and Ashley, I prefer Piers,” added two more.

