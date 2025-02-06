Former This Morning host Phillip Schofield has responded after he was pictured looking “glum” following Holly Willoughby‘s successful Netflix debut.

The one-time TV co-hosts had a falling out after Phillip quit the daytime TV show following the admission of an affair with a 20-year-old male colleague.

Since his exit from ITV, the 62 year old has taken several swipes at Holly and even allegedly referred to her as “the witch”.

TV presenter Phillip has laughed off rumours about him (Credit: Splash News)

Phillip Schofield responds to Holly Willoughby’s success rumours

Now, he’s taken to Instagram to laugh off a paparazzi picture of himself taking out the trash.

The original image appears in an article by the Daily Mail. The publication claimed the TV presenter looked “downcast” while Holly was the “talk of the town” thanks to her new show Celebrity Bear Hunt.

Dammit!! Forgot to wear the rictus grin for you.

Phillip reshared the image of him taking out his wheelie bin, mocking it with his caption.

Quoting from the article, he wrote: “Phillip Schofield ‘looks glum… whilst taking his bins out,'” followed by a row of laughing emojis.

He wrote underneath: “Dammit!! Forgot to wear the rictus grin for you,” tagging the publication and adding a face palm and laughing emoji at the end.

Holly just made her Netflix debut with Celebrity Bear Hunt (Credit: Splash News)

Beef with Holly Willoughby

Holly and Phillip hosted This Morning together from 2009 to 2023. The pair were close friends until the scandal surrounding his affair with a much younger male colleague surfaced.

Holly was deeply affected when her co-host confessed to having a relationship which he described as “unwise” but “not illegal”.

She shared that she felt “shaken, troubled, let down and worried” for Phillip. However, she was unaware of the affair and it was “traumatic” to discover her co-host’s dishonesty.

Phillip, meanwhile, has received backlash for publicly poking fun at Holly during his Channel 5 show Cast Away.

Viewers were irked when he appeared to mock Holly’s signature statement: “First of all, are you okay?” as he enjoyed dinner with his family. He laughed as he said: “If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s wife Steph breaks four-year silence following husband’s affair with younger man

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.