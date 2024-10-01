Phillip Schofield returned to our screens in the first episode of Channel 5 documentary Cast Away last night (September 30), with ED! readers thrilled to see him back on the box.

The TV star left This Morning under a cloud in May 2023 after his “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger male colleague came to light.

However, in the documentary Phillip appeared to hint he was fired, he didn’t just decide to leave. And he also seemed to take aim at former co-host Holly Willoughby and her infamous “are you okay?” speech.

Cast Away starring Phillip Schofield got off to a flying start last night, according to viewers (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield inundated with support after first ep of Cast Away

Posting on Facebook, ED! readers were quick to praise the series, with some admitting they found watching it an emotional experience. Others, meanwhile, hit out at Holly Willoughby for “chucking her friend under the bus”. Some even branded the blonde star a “backstabber” over her alleged treatment of Phillip.

“Great programme. Great to see him back. He needs to be given a break, people need to stop saying horrid things, plenty of people including celebs have done far worse,” said one fan. “Phil recognises he did wrong and will be sorry for the rest of his life. He has his wonderful supportive family which is good. This programme tonight, loved it and look forward to next episode.”

“Brilliant watch,” said another. “ITV did him wrong and Holly stabbed him in the back to save herself,” they claimed. “It was an interesting watch, he knows he did wrong,” said another. “He was stabbed in the back by ITV and his so-called best friend Holly,” they added.

“Enjoyed it and missed seeing Phil on the telly. He didn’t deserve all what happened to him and his so-called best friend chucking him under the bus!” another declared.

“Good for you Phillip, he never said he was not at fault but his so-called friend Holly stabbed him in back and was not supportive to him,” another commented.

Many said they found themselves in ‘tears’ while watching the show (Credit: Channel 5)

‘It was emotional and everyone makes mistakes’

Others found the programme a weepy one, sharing their emotional reaction on ED!’s Facebook page.

“Great programme, I was in tears,” said one.”I had tears watching it what they have put him through. For what?” asked another.

“I had tears as well,” said a third. “It was emotional and everyone makes mistakes – it doesn’t make you a bad person,” said another.

Holly Willoughby came in backlash last night from Phillip fans (Credit: YouTube)

‘I’d dump a friend who’d lied to me for years’

Former This Morning star Holly did also have support from viewers, though.

One commented: “Holly supported him for many years but then it turned out he’d lied in that first ITV investigation. I’d dump a friend who had lied to me for years, who wouldn’t?”

That’s it blame Holly because you don’t like her. He caused this himself.

Another hit back at those attacking Holly and said: “That’s it blame Holly because you don’t like her. He caused this himself. You don’t know the facts of the fall out.”

A third commented: “Watched it to see what he had to say but it was so so self-indulgent. He had treated people around him badly for many years before ‘the unwise incident’,” they claimed. “It was his behaviour catching up with him. He thought he was the golden boy of ITV but the reality hit him hard. No sympathy here.”

Phillip Schofield: Cast Away continues tonight (October 1) on Channel 5 at 9pm.

Read more: Phillip Schofield’s daughter Molly hits back at claims she’s changed her surname following backlash

So did you enjoy Cast Away? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.