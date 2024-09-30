Every swipe Phillip Schofield has seemingly taken at former bestie Holly Willoughby after fallout

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were once the best of friends – but their relationship is a far cry from what it is was.

Thanks to their stint on ITV’s This Morning, the pair were once one of daytime telly’s most well-liked duos – but Holly and Phillip haven’t been seen together since Phillip’s explosive exit from This Morning last year.

And with Phil not holding back in his new Channel 5 series, Cast Away, it doesn’t appear as though any bad blood will be settled anytime soon…

But did he mimic Holly on his new show? And what did he say about a “brand-orientated” former colleague? Here’s every swipe Phillip Schofield has seemingly taken at Holly after their fallout.

The pair are reportedly no longer friends (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield unfollowed Holly Willoughby

In May 2023, Phillip left This Morning and ITV, following his affair confession. Phillip admitted to having an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on the show.

Months later, he appeared to snub Holly in a blow to their friendship, when he unfollowed her on social media.

Holly was also making her first National Television Awards appearance at the time for that year’s event – without Phillip.

Phillip reportedly appears to mock Holly (Credit: ITV)

Phillip ‘mocks’ Holly Willoughby

In clips from Phillip’s show Cast Away seen by The Sun, he appears to take aim at his former This Morning co-host Holly.

Phillip and his family are reportedly seen having a BBQ in the garden of his London home. The TV presenter is seen handing plates of food to Steph, Molly and Ruby.

As he does so, he appears to mock ex-pal Holly Willoughby‘s infamous This Morning statement, where she asked viewers: “First of all, are you okay?”

According to the publication, Phillip laughs as he says: “If you’re okay, then we’re okay, and I’m okay. Are you okay?”

Phillip’s new show, Cast Away, begins tonight (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip says he was ‘thrown under the bus’

Not holding back in Cast Away, Phillip also speaks out about his exit from This Morning. But many have speculated whether he made a dig at his former best friend.

“I miss parts of being on TV, certainly. I miss most of it, if I’m honest, I miss most of it. But there are bits that I really, really, really don’t miss,” he says.

Phillip continues: “You learn a lot about people, I don’t miss that. When you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it.”

Phil doesn’t hold back in the new show (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip hits out at ‘brand-oriented’ colleague

In Cast Away, Phillip also reportedly hits out at his “fake” former colleagues – dubbing one as “brand-orientated”. However, no names have been mentioned.

Speaking on the show, he says: “They know how important that [his TV career] was to me. They know when you throw someone under a bus, you’ve got to have a really bloody good reason to do it. Brand, ambition is not good enough.”

He went on: “People can be fake. They can be so fake with you when it’s all going well, and suddenly utter, utter betrayal. There are a lot of amazing people on morning television.

“I think there are only three [bleep]. One of them is a coward who never stepped up in queuegate. One is a coward, because they never stepped up when I was being battered And the other is just brand-orientated.

“Not what you expect, not what you think you’re going to get.”

