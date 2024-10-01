Phillip Schofield has blamed his brother for his This Morning axing, despite previously claiming he left the show.

Now, whilst starring on Channel 5, Phillip has admitted he was fired from his hosting job, just a day before his brother was to face the court over sexual offences against a child.

Phillip shortly after chose to admit to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague on the popular ITV show.

Discussing the events during the three-part documentary, Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, the former daytime presenter explains in one ep: “I was becoming more of a story than the programme. And I agreed to say that I resigned because it would be neater for everybody. I was fired for the bad publicity for someone else’s crime.”

Phillip’s new show shows him abandoned on an island (Credit: Channel 5)

Phillip Schofield blames brother for axing

He adds: “I blew my own wheels off with everything else. Because, I thought the only way to even begin to put this right for everybody is to do a full mea culpa.

“I came clean about my affair. What people don’t realise is I wasn’t fired from This Morning when I admitted lying… it was before, because of someone I used to call brother.”

The presenter summed up his treatment as becoming “thrown under the bus”.

Phillip Schofield talks This Morning

Phillip also appeared to hit out at former colleagues who had claimed they weren’t fully aware of the fact that Tim Schofield was facing sexual offence charges against a teenage boy in 2023.

He said: “I was always open and honest with everyone at work about what was happening with my brother.”

Phillip left This Morning last year (Credit: Elliott / SplashNews.com)

At the time of his exit, Phillip claimed he had resigned.

He also denied he had been “forced out,” adding that he was “so very, very sorry” for lying.

ED! has contacted Phillip’s representatives for comment.

ITV declined to comment. However, they did make a statement at the time of Phillip’s departure.

ITV explains Phillip’s departure

The broadcaster stated at the time: “After more than 20 years on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield has stepped back from ITV’s flagship morning show having presented his last episode on Thursday 18 May.

“Having co-hosted the multi-award winning show for two decades, Phillip will continue to present peak time shows for ITV including next month’s The British Soap Awards and a new prime time series.

“Holly Willoughby will remain on This Morning and will co-present with members of the This Morning family.

“Phillip Schofield said: ‘I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story.

“‘Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.’

‘The sofa won’t feel the same without him’

“‘So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect. In the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me. Especially, This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.’

“Holly Willoughby said: ‘It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.’

“Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director, Media and Entertainment said: ‘Phillip is hands down one of the best broadcasters of his generation and we thank him for his two decades worth of absolutely terrific television on the This Morning sofa.

“‘This Morning is made by one of the best and most diligent teams in television, who produce over 12 hours of live television each week.’

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with Phillip starting with The British Soap Awards in June and a brand new peak time series to come.”

Phillip also issued a statement to the Daily Mail at the time…

Phillip Schofield statement

He said: “I am making this statement via the Daily Mail, to whom I have already apologised personally for misleading, through my lawyer who I also misled, about a story which they wanted to write about me a few days ago.

“The first thing I want to say is: I am deeply sorry for having lied to them. And to many others about a relationship that I had with someone working on This Morning. I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning.

“Contrary to speculation, whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than a just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over. I am painfully conscious that I have lied to my employers at ITV, to my colleagues and friends, to my agents, to the media and therefore the public and most importantly of all to my family.

“I am so very, very sorry, as I am for having been unfaithful to my wife, I am resigning from ITV with immediate effect. Expressing my immense gratitude to them for all the amazing opportunities that they have given me. I will reflect on my very bad judgement in both participating in the relationship and then lying about it.”

Watch Phillip Schofield: Cast Away Tuesday October 1 on Channel 5 at 9pm.

