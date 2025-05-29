Penny Lancaster repeatedly shuts down Kaye Adams’ questions about her Ultimo axe in awkward Loose Women exchange

Penny Lancaster refused to speak about her previous row with Ultimo bra boss Michelle Mone during an awkward discussion on Loose Women today (May 29).

Today’s show saw the panel – anchored by Kaye Adams – discuss last night’s BBC documentary, The Rise and Fall of Michelle Mone.

Penny became the face of the underwear brand in 2002. However, she was sensationally axed two years later and replaced by Rod Stewart‘s estranged wife Rachel Hunter.

Rod and Rachel were married from 1990 till 2006, but split in 1999. Rod and Penny Lancaster met in 1999 and married in 2007. Penny is Rod’s third wife.

Penny Lancaster quizzes on Ultimo fallout

After the scandal was revisited on the documentary last night, Kaye broached the subject with Penny on Loose Women today.

After showing a clip from the show, she asked: “Do you mind if I say what your involvement was?” “Sure,” Penny replied.

“She asked you to come and model her lingerie very early on didn’t she?” said Kaye. “It was over 20 years ago,” Penny responded.

“And you were a huge hit and the company really grew on the back of that. Then, without telling you, replaced you with Rachel Hunter, who was Rod’s ex-wife,” said Kaye, as the audience expressed their shock with a collective “ooooooooooh”.

‘Karma gets you, I guess’

As Penny looked increasingly awkward, Kaye continued: “Did you know that this was being played out on television? Did you know anything about it?”

“I wasn’t aware, I wasn’t informed of the documentary. It didn’t surprise me, because karma gets you I guess,” said Penny. “But as far as any details I’m prepared to talk about, it would have to be the right time and place for that. And I’ve put it behind me for the time being,” she added firmly.

Kaye pressed, however. “Okay, I get that, and I totally respect it, but it must’ve been a difficult period…,” she started, before Penny commented: “Yeah, it was, a very difficult time, yeah, and I know…” she said shrugging.

“Penny, I totally get it, and I hope you’ll tell the story one day, will you?” Kaye asked. “Probably,” she answered.

‘It was 20 years ago’

Kaye wasn’t done there, though. “A lot of is it out there if anyone wants to see it. But what I can say is that, oh my goodness, Rod came out swinging for you in terms of his response to that. I’ve got this quote here.”

“It was 20 years ago,” Penny reminded her again.

I wasn’t prepared to get into a fist fight in the media, so I left it to my husband to do.

“Yes, 20 years ago but it was on the documentary,” she said, before reading a quote from Rod: “Michelle really needs to be put in her place and if this is revenge so be it. I’m sticking up for my old lady. Penny doesn’t want to admit it but she has been hurt by all of this. She’s been in tears. Penny is a beautiful girl and I hate to see her hurt in this way. She did nothing wrong, put yourself in her place. How do you think she feels to be told she’s being replaced by Rod’s ex-wife?”

‘I like to just have my peace’

Kaye continued: “That must’ve been a lot, Penny. Because he does that stuff for you, doesn’t he?”

Penny responded: “Well I guess anyone who loves and cares for you, whether it’s a friend or your partner, they don’t want to see that happen, for you to be treated like that. But I wasn’t prepared to get into a fist fight in the media, so I left it to my husband to do.”

“You’re very gracious in that way, I don’t know if I would contain myself in quite the same way,” said Kaye.

“Well when there’s bad energy and negativity and you hold on to that and run with it, it can eat away at you. So I like to just have my peace, rise above it and be the best one,” she said, as the audience cheered.

Michelle Mone’s response

Kaye read a comment from Michelle on the show, hitting out at the BBC documentary.

“I’m deeply disappointed by the BBC’s decision to broadcast a programme that’s deeply misleading and a one-sided account of my life and career,” she said.

At the time, she defended her decision to axe Penny and replace her with Rachel.

“I did it for the team. I did it for the brand and I knew it was going to create lots of publicity,” she said. She added: “I replaced his then-girlfriend with his ex-wife. I didn’t create a crime,” she said. “It was a business decision. Would I do it again? Yeah.”

Viewers react

The debate caught the attention of the Loose Women viewers. However, they were divided over it.

Among the comments backing Penny, one said: “Well said Penny Lancaster – rise above it.”

However, others wondered why Penny was on the show if she wasn’t prepared to discuss it.

“What’s the point of having Penny Lancaster on today if she’s not going to talk about it?” asked one.

