ITV addresses ‘radical changes’ on Loose Women as decision made over ‘long-term panellists’

ITV has spoken out after reports of backstage panic and uncertainty rocked the set of Loose Women.

An insider at the broadcaster has insisted it has no plans for “radical changes” to the popular daytime show’s line-up, following speculation that some long-standing panellists are fearing for their future.

ITV have claimed that they will not be making any ‘radical changes’ to the Loose Women lineup (Credit: ITV)

ITV addresses changes on Loose Women

The drama unfolded after it was revealed Loose Women will air for just 30 weeks per year from January. This reduction reportedly left some panellists feeling “blindsided” and “in a state of panic.”

Addressing the speculation, an ITV insider told The Mirror: “We are not planning any radical changes to the panel. All of our Loose Women are hugely valued. We celebrate each and every one and the experience and opinions they bring to the show every day.

“Many of our long-standing panellists have appeared on the show for the majority of its 25-year run on screens. Those stalwart, Loose legends are at the core of the show’s success and hugely popular with the audience. The show remains a big priority within our daytime slate, having secured a BAFTA nomination, launched a podcast, and celebrated a milestone anniversary in the last year alone.”

Long-term panellists are reportedly feared losing their job after ITV announced the upcoming cuts (Credit: ITV)

‘The Loose Women ladies are all gutted’

Despite ITV’s reassurances, the shake-up left some Loose Women stars deeply concerned. It’s understood that a number of panellists, including Ruth Langsford and Kaye Adams, reached out to the production team in a state of panic after the announcement.

Meanwhile, Jane Moore and Nadia Sawalha have addressed the cuts. Nadia fought back tears as she spoke of her concerns for the staff behind the scenes on the show.

ITV comment

In an exclusive statement to Entertainment Daily, ITV confirmed its commitment to Loose Women, at least for now.

“At a time when our daytime teams are undergoing a period of change, we will not comment on speculation around talent or staff contracts,” the network said.

“Our daytime schedule and shows remain exactly as they are until the end of this year. We have always said that our intention going forward is to keep our daytime shows as familiar to viewers as possible, which includes seeing presenters they know and love.”

Read more: Loose Women star Brenda Edwards ‘pushing’ to get on Strictly Come Dancing

So what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!