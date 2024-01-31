Paul O’Grady’s husband Andre admits ‘god I miss him’ as he shares new pic of late For The Love Of Dogs host

Andre Portasio has broken his silence after ITV announced a replacement for his late husband Paul O’Grady on hit TV show For The Love of Dogs.

On Tuesday (January 30), it was revealed that Alison Hammond will take over from Paul on the award-winning programme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Portasio (@andre_portasio)

Paul O’Grady husband: ‘I miss him’

Now Andre has shared a picture of his beloved husband, who died aged 67 last March, in the German Alps. The national treasure had enjoyed a brisk walk through the snow.

Paul’s Brazilian partner said: “Just going through some pictures and reminiscing of a rare occasion when Mr Paul O’Grady didn’t complain about walking. God I miss him.”

Andre’s photo comes just a day after Paul’s replacement on For The Love of Dogs was announced.

New host Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series. But if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.”

However, not all fans of the show were thrilled to hear that Alison will be taking over.

She certainly has big shoes to fill as national treasure Paul was a huge hit on the programme.

Paul and husband Andre attending a gala performance in 2019 (Credit: Cover Images)

A life loving animals

In fact, Paul was a well-known animal lover and passionate campaigner. He was ambassador for the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and was joined by the Queen Consort for a special one-off For The Love of Dogs to celebrate 160 years of the home.

The former Blankety Blank host was also honoured posthumously as PETA’s Person Of The Year in December 2023.

Paul and Andre got together in 2006 and married in 2017. And when Andre shared his latest photo of Paul on Instagram, fans were quick to show their support to the grieving ballet dancer.

Amanda Holden, a fellow Battersea ambassador, commented with a single heart emoji.

Meanwhile one fan said: “Keep the memories close. He was a diamond.” Another added: “Bless you, it’s not the same without him is it? Thinking of you.”

For The Love of Dogs returns to ITV1 and ITVX in the spring.

Read more: OPINION Alison Hammond has national treasure status – but she’s the wrong choice to replace Paul O’Grady on For The Love of Dogs.

What do you think of this story? Head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to share your thoughts.