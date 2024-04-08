Paul O’Grady fans saw the late TV favourite bond with elephants last night (April 7), in the last episode of Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure.

Although the two-part series gave us a glimpse into Paul’s love for animals, some viewers noted that this would sadly be Paul’s final ever telly appearance.

Of course, saying goodbye to Paul on our TV screens left plenty of fans heartbroken…

Paul O’Grady visited Thailand for the trip (Credit: ITV / Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure)

Paul O’Grady bonds with elephants in final TV appearance

Paul was seen visiting Thailand’s wildlife hospital in Laos where he communicated and bonded with the gentle giants.

Fans of the late star took to social media to share their emotional thoughts about seeing Paul on their screens. One gushed: “I still can’t believe he’s not here. What a wonderful man he was.”

Even the Elephants knew just how special Paul was.

Another agreed: “Even the Elephants knew just how special Paul was and the empathy he had for animals and it’s a special memory that, thankfully, they’ll never forget.”

A third confessed: “A sobbing mess right now.”

A fourth wrote: “Really in bits watching the end and knowing we won’t get another series.”

A fifth chimed in: “Watching the lovely Paul O’Grady’s elephants, he looks so happy! He is so missed and I am sobbing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul O’Grady (@paulogrady)

Paul O’Grady’s husband shares never-seen-before footage

A year on since the beloved presenter’s death, Paul’s husband, Andre Portasio, shared some never-before-seen footage of the star.

Shared to Paul’s Instagram page, the caption read: “One year has passed since we received the heartbreaking news of @paulogrady passing.

“In honour of his memory, @andre_portasio would like to share some cherished moments from Paul’s personal archive today. Let’s cherish these moments, and remember, we have a friend.”

Fans of the For the Love of Dogs presenter flocked to the comment section to share their heartfelt tributes.

One wrote: “Such a beautiful tribute to a beautiful man. We all miss him so much. Even though we didn’t actually know him, I think we all felt like he was our friend.”

Paul was a huge animal lover (Credit: ITV / Paul O’Grady’s Great Elephant Adventure)

Another agreed: “Will never forget this legend.”

A third gushed: “Such a wonderful man, I still miss him on TV, he had such a big kind heart.”

Read more: Paul O’Grady’s ‘marriage of convenience’ with ex-wife and why she didn’t attend his funeral

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.