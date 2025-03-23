Comedian Paddy McGuinness has hosted Tempting Fortune since it launched in April 2023.

The Channel 4 reality TV show sees contestants play for cash by avoiding temptation to spend money from the prize fund.

Series two is off with a bang, and one of this year’s contestants, Imani, has already prompted ire with her “entitled” behaviour.

Elsewhere, Paddy’s plate is looking a little less full. He’s able to take family holidays abroad, where he couldn’t before. But he’s still finding it occasionally “tricky” living with his ex-wife Christine.

It’s not clear yet whether or not Tempting Fortune will be renewed for a third season (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Paddy McGuinness TV axe fears

Paddy McGuinness got off to a flying start as a young comedian when, in 2000, he appeared on Peter Kay’s television comedy series That Peter Kay Thing.

Phoenix Nights followed, now a cult classic. Then came Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, which aired in 2004.

He went on to present a variety of TV shows, from Take Me Out (2010 to 2019) to Top Gear (2019-2022). Most recently, Question of Sport (2021 to 2023).

But you’ll notice a pattern. The three shows mentioned above all ended up ending. None got off the ground quite enough to last – although Take Me Out had a solid near-decade run.

Nevertheless, Lee Astley from Casino Apps sees a pattern, and reckons the fate of Paddy McGuinness’ latest TV venture doesn’t look particularly rosy.

“Paddy McGuinness has fronted some huge shows over the years, but with Top Gear, Take Me Out, and Question of Sport all getting the chop, he’s developed an unfortunate reputation as a bit of a TV curse,” he told ED!.

“We make Tempting Fortune 4/6 to be axed, suggesting the odds are in favour of another Paddy show meeting an untimely end. That said, it’s not a done deal just yet – at 11/10, there’s still a fair chance it bucks the trend and sticks around.”

Paddy has presented many shows over the years (Credit: This Morning/YouTube)

Personal challenges that have brought instability to Paddy’s professional life

Paddy and his former partner Christine separated in 2022 but still co-parent their three children.

They have twins, Leo and Penelope, and a third child, Felicity. All three are autistic – as is Christine – which created challenges for the new parents with regard to holidaying.

Even simple things, such as visiting friends or family at the weekend, became momentous tasks.

Since their separation, Paddy has made a couple of admissions about his life as a bachelor that have upset Christine.

After making a joke about the separation during a standup show in Blackburn, an anonymous source told a national newspaper that Christine was “devastated”.

“She has kept a respectful silence throughout their divorce proceedings and their marriage fallout. She felt very low about this,” they reportedly said.

He declared recently that he has “no money” following the divorce. Hopefully Tempting Fortune turns his fortunes around!

Tempting Fortune is on Sunday March 23 at 9pm on Channel 4.

