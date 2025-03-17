The second series of Tempting Fortune started last night (March 16) on Channel 4, with one contestant – Imani – immediately rubbing her fellow contestants up the wrong way.
The show, fronted by Paddy McGuinness, sees ordinary people from all walks of life compete in a gruelling trek across Langkawi, Malaysia, with some of life’s best luxuries dropped in along the way to tempt them.
However, doing so sees the £300,000 prize pot decrease and inevitably upsets the rest of the group.
Tempting Fortune star Imani rubs campmates up the wrong way
Contestant Imani didn’t seem to care who she upset as she enjoyed a night in a plush four-poster bed, five minutes in an airconditioned cubicle and a dip in a plush pool… all within the first few days of being stranded on Langkawi.
After their first challenge – a trek to their first overnight camp – it didn’t take long for cracks to start to show. As Imani declared that, if she wanted to take one of the temptations, she would.
“I know what I need. It’s about my wellbeing,” she declared. “I will do whatever I want to do. Of course some people are going to get upset but that’s their issue,” she said.
Speaking about the four-poster bed temptation, Imani then decided that she wasn’t going to spend the night in the bed, deciding instead to rough it with her campmates.
She did, however, take five-minutes in an airconditioned pod to cool down after her trek, wiping money off the prize fund.
Tempers flare
Later, an argument with campmate Sam took place. It happened when Imani ignored her advice about cooking the dinner. As a result, she ended up ruining that day’s rations.
Sam was also seen urging her to quieten down, telling Imani to “shut up whining”. As tempers flared, Imani yelled: “If you don’t like it go and move somewhere else.”
Vicki chipped in to back Sam and shouted: “We can all shout. You like the sound of your voice a bit too much.”
Imani was seen saying that she “just wanted to get away” from the group. And, when they were all asleep, she decided to teach them a lesson by heading to the luxury sleeping area for a comfy night’s sleep.
The next morning, she was accused of “betraying” her campmates.
But things went from bad to worse when Imani was tempted for a third time. She accepted the swimming pool treat with Tomaz, resulting in the prize fund being reduced once again.
Viewers react
Tempting Fortune fans appear to think Imani has been ‘planted’ on the show to whip up tension.
One commented: “Imani is not real ffs.” A second said: “Imani MUST be a plant. No real person who felt as entitled as her would sign up for this.” A third agreed and said: “She’s been planted to use the money.”
“No one is this much of a [bleep]. Definite plant,” another said. “I think Imani is a paid stooge,” said another. “Imani is a plant just there to cause kick offs,” another agreed.
Find out how Imani fares when Tempting Fortune returns tonight (March 17) at 9pm on Channel 4.
