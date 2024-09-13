Oti Mabuse has revealed that she’ll be returning to Strictly Come Dancing this year as a choreographer again.

The dancer, 34, left the series as a professional in 2022. She has since gone on to become a judge on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

However, Oti is still very much a part of the Strictly family as a chorographer behind the scenes. Today, she confirmed she’ll be taking on the role again for this year’s series.

Oti Mabuse has confirmed she’ll be choregraphing again on Strictly this year (Credit: ITV)

Oti Mabuse on This Morning today

Appearing on This Morning, Oti said: “I choreograph, I feel like I never left.

“It’s different because when you’re a pro, you have about a week to prepare. You’re also working with someone who has never danced before. You have to be very mindful and create something that works for them.”

She added: “When you go back as a choreographer, you’re working with a team of incredible professional dancers who also want to push and make the show really brilliant.

“They’re really dedicated at that and they’re amazing, so you have to give them a lot, you have to challenge them!”

Oti said it doesn’t feel like she ever left Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Strictly news

In early 2022, Oti announced her decision to leave Strictly after seven years and two wins.

She said at the time: “Never easy to say goodbye. I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time.

“Lifting the Glitterball twice and having the best journey with all my celebrities, but also meeting and working with the best team, crew, producers, celebs and incredible professional dancers!

“I’m honestly so grateful to The BBC and will always remember that Strictly and BBC brought me to the UK – which I now call home and I have learnt and grown so much.”

Oti quit Strictly as a pro dancer in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

This year will mark Oti’s third year of choregraphing.

Away from her career on TV and in the dance world, Oti became a mum for the first time last year to her daughter.

The Strictly 2024 launch show will air on Saturday, September 14, from 7.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

