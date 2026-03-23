Oti Mabuse honoured her experience on Dancing With The Stars Ireland in an emotional post shared this weekend.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro, who also judged on Dancing On Ice, joined DWTS last year as the show’s Head Judge. The most recent series wrapped up its finale on March 15.

Now, Oti has taken a moment to reflect on her time on the show.

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Oti just finished filming for Dancing With The Stars (Credit: YouTube)

Oti Mabuse announces exit from Dancing With The Stars

On Sunday morning (March 22), Oti shared a carousel post celebrating her time on the series.

She wrote: “One week later… and I’m still smiling.”

Oti continued: “What you don’t always see are the little moments in between the deep breaths before going live, the hugs backstage, the laughter that carries us through the longest days. This experience wasn’t just about the glitter and the scores… it was about the people. Meeting the most incredible souls, making new friends who already feel like family, and being surrounded by a team that works SO hard to bring magic to your screens every single week.”

She added: “I have so much respect for every dancer, every celeb, every creative, every single person behind the scenes – the dedication is unmatched and the passion is contagious.”

Describing the experience as “truly a dream to be part of something so special,” Oti said she will “forever be grateful,” and thanked her dream team for being “one in a million.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse)

‘Please come back next year’

It’s not yet clear if Oti will return for the next series. Fans quickly flooded the comments with messages of support.

“You were amazing,” one wrote.

“Amazing!! Loved watching you,” said another.

“I absolutely loved you on the show Oti. Please come back next year,” added a third fan, while another simply pleaded: “Please come back next year.”

Read more: ‘Shut up!’ Oti Mabuse’s major clap back after being accused of having ‘no modesty’

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