Nick Knowles leaves The One Show viewers staggered with ‘unrecognisable’ new look: ‘What’s happened to him?’

Nick Knowles left The One Show viewers staggered with his new look – which included a beard – on Tuesday (February 26) evening, amid weight gain claims.

DIY SOS star Nick, 61, appeared on the BBC One programme to chat about his new Channel 5 travel series The Mighty Mississippi.

But many of those watching at home seemed distracted by Nick’s appearance, with suggestions they may not have known it was him unless they’d been told.

For the most part, the reaction online related to the huge amount of fuzz covering Nick’s face. But others speculated – and not always in a pleasant manner – about whether Nick may have undergone some weight gain.

Strong beard action from Nick Knowles on The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Nick Knowles shows off beard, and weight gain speculation

One shocked fan reacted on Twitter as they watched along: “Nick Knowles is totally unrecognisable #TheOneShow.”

“Didn’t recognise Nick Knowles #TheOneShow,” echoed another.

Didn’t recognise Nick Knowles.

And a third chipped in: “If I hadn’t heard his voice I’m not sure I’d have recognised that man as Nick Knowles. He looked totally different #TheOneShow.”

Meanwhile, someone else pondered: “What’s happened to Nick Knowles? #TheOneShow.”

Nick Knowles makes his point alongside fellow guest Amy Dowden (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Some cheeky social media users even suggested there was a passing resemblance between Nick and bellowsome Flash Gordon actor Brian Blessed.

When did Nick Knowles turn into Brian Blessed? #TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/SuX8X8PcrQ — CG (@Goodiero) February 26, 2024

Nick responds

But many went too far with their remarks – prompting Nick to put one Twitter troll in their place.

He responded to one unpleasant tweet in his mentions yesterday evening by killing them with kindness.

Nick politely fired back: “Well thank you for taking the time to write such a lovely comment – you’ll forgive me if I ignore your advice entirely.”

And on Wednesday morning, Nick wrote: “Top tip for presenters – don’t grow a beard. I appear to have sent social media into meltdown because I’ve grown one whilst I’ve got some time off.”

Additionally, one Twitter user told another who suggested Nick needed to ‘get a shirt that fits’ that they were “body shaming”.

The One Show airs on BBC One on weekday evenings at 7pm.

