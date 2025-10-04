Inside Nick Knowles’ love life – three wives; four kids; soap star romance; affair admission

Presenter Nick Knowles is best known for turning around DIY disasters in his flagship show DIY SOS, but something else that has desperately needed his attention over the years is his love life.

Before marrying his current wife, Kate Dadzie, Nick was quite the lothario — having had two previous marriages, an affair and plenty of flings with women considerably younger than him.

His turbulent love life has made the headlines many times, but has he put all that behind him? Here’s what we know about Nick Knowles’ previous relationships.

Nick allegedly cheated on his first wife (Credit: Cover Images)

An explosive affair

Nick has two children with his first wife, Gillian: Tuesday and Charlie. Both are now in their twenties. Back when they were toddlers, Nick and Gillian’s marriage ended when the former allegedly had a scandalous affair with a beauty therapist, which also led to his third child Tyrian-J.

While the affair was never explicitly confirmed, Nick did allude to it in an interview with Big Issue. “In terms of relationships, I’d absolutely do things differently,” he said. “I mean, I have been guilty of having an affair. I’d tell my young self, if you’re unhappy in your relationship, end it and then go and look for another relationship. I hate the fact that I’ve hurt people emotionally in the past. I wish I hadn’t. ”

This affair kick-started Nick’s tumultuous love life, which would continue for decades to come.

Suzi only has good things to say about Nick (Credit: Cover Images)

His romance with Suzi Perry

After splitting with Gillian, it wasn’t long before Nick’s romance with the beauty therapist ended ended. However, she was quickly replaced by his City Hospital co-star Suzi Perry. After Suzi’s marriage ended, the two quickly moved in together, but the flames of passion were abruptly extinguished a few years later.

In an interview cited by The Express, Suzi praised her ex, saying: “I have a huge amount of respect for Nick. He’s like my dad, strong and wise. I’ve learned a lot from him professionally, he’s a great buddy and we have fun.

“The last few years have been quite messy and hard at times, but I’ve stuck my head into work. I’m lucky that I’ve got a strong family. If it hadn’t been for them, I’d have struggled a lot more.”

Jessica was Nick’s second wife (Credit: Cover Images)

His second marriage

Then, in 2009, a then-47 Nick Knowles started dating 21-year-old Jessica Rose Moor. Despite their 26-year age gap, they got married in 2012, and then welcomed son Eddie two years later.

After going back and forth a few times, the pair split for good in late 2016 in a very public and very bitter divorce.

Gemma and Nick had a fling (Credit: Cover Images)

Soap star romance

During one of his breaks with Jessica, Nick romanced Emmerdale’s Gemma Oaten after meeting at the 2016 TV Choice Awards. However, he quickly ended the relationship after they were pictured together.

“One Sunday morning we were lying in bed and all these texts came through about us being photographed together. In an instant he completely changed. It was all about him and how it was going to affect his family. It was really cruel as he said it didn’t matter for me. I felt sick,” Gemma recounted.

“I said: ‘Do you want to throw away what we have? We have done nothing wrong.’ But he just dropped me like a ton of bricks. I thought it was a real relationship and he wasn’t afraid to let others know.”

Nick romanced a number of younger women (Credit: Cover Images)

He had a string of other younger partners

Two years later, Nick was back in the headlines after TOWIE’s Pascal Craymer claimed they went on a few swanky dates — including one at the Corinthia Hotel in London. However, Pascal later described these dates as “cringe” and claimed Nick acted strangely; accusing him of being in the midst of a “mid-life crisis”.

After this, it was revealed that Nick had started dating marketing executive Rebecca Kearns, who was 30 years his junior.

This lasted only eight months, and despite Nick insisting that he wanted to stay single, he was later linked with 26-year-old Emily Hallinan, whom he dated for a year before splitting up at the start of 2020.

Nick married Katie in June 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

Current partner

Nick met his current wife, Katie Dadzie, in 2019. Despite the 26-year age gap, the pair started dating two years later, with Nick proposing July 2024. Despite claims that Katie didn’t want to marry him, the pair got married in June 2025, and since then, it seems like Nick has finally been tamed.

Watch Nick on DIY SOS Saturday (October 4) at 3.30pm.

