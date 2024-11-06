Reports have claimed that the once inseparable friendship between Strictly Come Dancing professionals Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu has hit a rough patch.

A report recently alleged that the pair have “fallen out and unfollowed each other on socials”.

Now, new body language analysis suggests a significant strain in their relationship, with little hope of reconciliation.

Have Nancy and Carlos fallen out? (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Nancy Xu and Carlos Gu

Despite seemingly being close friends, recent reports have claimed that Nancy and Carlos have unfollowed each other on socials.

The change in their relationship dynamic was apparently evident during a recent episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

During one segment on Saturday (November 2), the pair were positioned on opposite sides of host Claudia Winkleman. Now a body language expert has analysed the dancers’ behaviour.

“Nancy and Carlos were seen standing far apart from each other during this week’s show,” body language expert Darren Stanton told The Sun on behalf of Spin Genie.

Nancy and Carlos were stood away from each on Strictly on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

He continued: “We have seen a change in their usual dynamic. Nancy doesn’t look happy and seems to be distracted. We can’t see her making a conscious effort to engage with him in this group setting.”

The physical and emotional distance was noticeable, Darren claimed.

“The fact they were standing that far apart from each other is an indicator of the distance between them right now,” Darren added. “We also couldn’t see either of them engage in prolonged eye contact, meaning they were avoiding eye contact altogether. When they were all cheering and dancing, Nancy’s smiles were slightly forced, which reveals she feels tense.”

A body language expert claims Carlos and Nancy kept their distance from each other on Strictly (Credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Strictly latest

Both dancers displayed gestures indicating discomfort and withdrawal. Darren said Nancy “turned herself away from facing Carlos a few times – suggesting she was actively putting up a wall”.

Meanwhile, he claimed that Carlos’ posture “suggests an awkwardness” and he looks “distant from Nancy”.

It’s a stark contrast from the past where the pair shared a close bond.

The dancers frequently referred to one another as “favourite sister” and “my baby brother”.

The reported dissolution of their friendship apparently comes after Carlos expressed disappointment over not receiving a celebrity partner this season.

Meanwhile, Nancy has remained focused on her pairing with actor Shayne Ward.

The Sun on Sunday reported that Carlos has purged all images of Nancy from his social media. A source alleged: “The feud between Nancy and Carlos is really sad and has left everyone really shocked. They’ve been close since childhood, but have fallen out and unfollowed each other on socials.

“The atmosphere on set is said to be awkward and tense when both are around, and to many it was a relief when Carlos didn’t attend the show weeks ago.”

ED! has contacted reps for Nancy and Carlos for comment.

