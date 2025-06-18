Nadia Sawalha ‘devastated’ as co-star ‘loses job on Loose Women’ amid ITV cuts: ‘I can’t get over it’

TV star Nadia Sawalha has been left astounded at how changes at ITV will affect a “dear friend” who works at Loose Women.

The daytime TV regular, 60, shared with fans how reported cuts at the broadcaster will change things on the lunchtime show’s set.

The moves – also set to affect scheduling and production on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, and This Morning – are expected to kick in at Loose Women in 2026.

A colleague of Nadia Sawalha looks to be on the way from Loose Women, she reckons (Credit: YouTube)

Nadia Sawalha on Loose Women ‘axing’

A heartbroken Nadia claimed in a YouTube vlog that not having fans join them in the studio means her pal’s job may have been made redundant.

“From next year there will be no Loose Women audience,” Nadia said, sitting alongside husband Mark Adderley in her video.

She went on: “I am totally devastated by this fact, I can’t get over it at all.”

She explained: “Not only because the audience is so important for the show. But also my dear friend Lee, who I work with every day.”

Lee Peart, a comedian Nadia has shared posts about on her Instagram before now, is believed to have been the warm-up act in the studio for the last eight years.

How ITV cuts will affect Loose Women

Meanwhile, other Loose Women stars have spoken publicly about the impact of the reported cuts.

Jane Moore reflected in The Sun how the contributors can sometimes be compared to “gossiping over the garden wall after pegging out our washing”.

“All interesting, funny women with wisdom to impart and great stories to tell,” she maintained.

She also added that it will be “the dedicated staff behind the scenes, rather than the on-screen freelancers, who will bear the brunt of the job losses that come with both shows being cut back to term-time viewing only”.

And earlier this month, Kaye Adams said on her podcast how the developments ‘came out of the blue’.

Lee Peart has been a warm-up act on Loose Women (Credit: YouTube)

Speaking on her How To Be 60 podcast, Kaye claimed: “I didn’t anticipate it, which is probably stupid in retrospect. You get into a sort of rhythm of life.

“I had a couple of sleepless nights, I have to say. It’s just like the rug’s been pulled from under your feet. What has been familiar.”

Additionally, Kaye went on: “It’s going to have an impact. Lots of people will lose their jobs completely, which is terrible. It’s a huge change. But I gave myself a talking to and I listened to my own advice for once. Change is hard, but it can be good. The past is a trap, don’t fear the future. I’m telling myself all these things.”

Loose Women airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 12.30pm.

