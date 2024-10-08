My Mum, Your Dad stars Vicky and David have enjoyed more of a rollercoaster romance than most following the end of the ITV series.

The pair met during the filming of the Davina McCall-fronted show and, in a flash-forward two months after filming, it was revealed they were still together.

However, it appears the pair hit a bump in the road, amid reports that Jenny and Danny were, in fact, the only couple still together when the show aired last month. But, in news that’ll doubtless thrill Davina, Vicky has confirmed that she has now reunited with David.

In fact, she’s shared an adorable series of images of the pair spending time with their families. Awww!

My Mum, Your Dad: Vicky and David reunite

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: ‘It’s a big surprise Vicky and David got back together. They had some concerns off the back of the show and decided they would be best off as friends. But after watching the series in September, it ignited their special bond. They met up again and decided to give things another go.’

The insider added: “They’re taking things slow, there’s no real rush but it’s fair to say they’re in a good place.”

Last night (October 7), Vicky posted a series of shot to social media. One of the hashtags she used contained the words “happiness right there”.

One follower asked: “Wait?? What?? Are you two ACTUALLY together?!” Confirming their romance, Vicky replied with two red love heart emojis.

David also commented. He said: “This is making me smile.” A smitten Vicky then cooed: “Ditto,” adding a white love heart.

David accused of blowing ‘hot and cold’ with Vicky

The couple became concerned over their lack of spark, especially compared to Jenny and Danny, as ITV series My Mum, Your Dad drew to a close. Vicky also accused David of being “hot and cold” with his feelings.

However, their final date in a hot air balloon brought them closer together and they left the retreat as a couple after receiving the blessing of Vicky’s daughter Angharad and David’s daughter Tiana.

But by the time the series hit our screens, the couple had reportedly split. However, it seems the couple have put that behind them, and they look happier than ever in the new pictures.

Danny and Jenny still going strong

The only other couple to emerge from the retreat together and happy was Danny and Jenny. They’ve recently posted about planning to celebrate Halloween together, and they’re intending to spend Christmas as one big blended family.

Jenny told the Mail: “It’s been the best experience and meeting Danny was something I could never have dreamed of. We would never have met if it wasn’t for the show and since filming wrapped it’s just got better and better. I do really feel I’ve met a special person, we’re both on the same page and are in this for the long haul.

“We’ve met each other’s extended family and now because the secret is finally out, we are hoping to take a much-deserved holiday. We’re also planning on spending our first Christmas together.”

Danny added: “It’s been so hard keeping this a secret but I knew from the moment we had our first date in the retreat, that this was the start of something really special. I’ve never met anyone quite like Jenny, she blows me away and I feel so lucky to have met her.”

