My Mum, Your Dad star Vicky was left in tears over David in the penultimate episode of the Davina McCall-fronted series tonight.

ITV1 viewers have watched as Vicky embarked on a romance with single dad David. However, his hot and cold behaviour has sparked worries with viewers, as well as with Vicky’s daughter Angharad and now with Vicky herself.

Vicky was seen making her excuses as she left David and went off to contemplate their future (Credit: ITV)

My Mum, Your Dad star Vicky has ‘niggles’ about David

In Thursday’s episode of My Mum, Your Dad (September 26), Vicky was seen sharing her fears over continuing her romance with David. And, after a visit from Davina, excused herself saying she needed the loo, before ducking off to bed.

Her pal Jenny, who is dating Danny, went to find her. Going into the bedroom, she sensed something was up.

I’ve just got kind of niggles.

“Baby girl, what’s the matter?” Jenny asked. “I’m having last-minute niggles about everything,” Vicky said. “Okay,” Jenny replied.

“I think David is an amazing amazing guy,” she said, before revealing that, after talking to host Davina McCall and going “back and forth”, things seemed a “bit awkward” between herself and David.

“Speak to Angharad tomorrow,” Jenny urged. “Get her perspective as she’ll have seen everything and she’s not going to steer you off course, is she.”

“No,” said Vicky.

‘I’ve seen David go a little hot and cold with her’

The cameras then cut to the kids’ bunker and Angharad.

“What she thinks I’m going to think is obviously playing on my mother’s mind a little bit,” said Angharad. “I’ve obviously seen David go a little hot and cold with her and now she’s overthinking maybe about how the conversation is going to go tomorrow and what have I seen and if I would give my blessing to her and David.”

Vicky was then seen telling Jenny about her “niggles” again. “I’ve just got kind of niggles,” she said.

“They’re there. They’re there for a reason. Don’t ignore them,” Jenny warned her. “Certainly tomorrow have that conversation with your daughter, how you’re feeling.”

Vicky was brought to tears during the penultimate episode of the series (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s worried it’s not the right thing for me’

Speaking to camera in the show’s diary-style room, Vicky was seen breaking down in tears.

“I think I was thinking, oh gosh, maybe Angharad won’t give her blessing because she’s worried it’s not the right thing for me. Because Angharad knows me better than anybody else would.”

At the end of the episode, David was (finally) seen going in search of Vicky.

“I did notice you disappear and I was wondering where you were going to be,” he said, finding her in bed. “But don’t worry, you’re good,” he tried to reassure her. “No need to feel uneasy.”

However, a preview of tomorrow’s ep showed that it’s David who should be feeling uneasy.

‘How do you feel about my mother?’

Meeting with Angharad, before the ceremony to decide if she gives the couple her blessing, Vicky’s daughter is seen telling David: “I want somebody who’s sure of my mother, you know.

“How do you feel about my mother?” she is seen asking him.

She then heads to the diary-style room. “I do really like David, I think he’s a great guy,” she is seen saying. “But people can be great and you can really like someone but that doesn’t always mean they’re right for each other.”

The My Mum, Your Dad final is on tomorrow night (September 27) at 9pm on ITV1. Or you can watch the entire series on ITVX now.

