Sky shares first look at Danny Dyer in comedy role in new series Mr Bigstuff

Danny Dyer will star in Sky show Mr Bigstuff in his first proper comedy role.

The actor is best known for his action-film roles and for playing family man Mick Carter on EastEnders. While these roles required some comedy chops (remember Mick learning to swim?), this is Danny’s first proper comedy role.

Today (Monday, February 19), Sky released our first look at the series, which airs in Spring 2024.

The first image from Mr Bigstuff shows Danny Dyer in character as Lee

In a first look image, Danny appears in character alongside co-star and series creator Ryan Sampson (Brassic, Plebs).

The first image from Sky comedy Mr Bigstuff looks interesting (Credit: Sky)

It features Danny and Ryan in character as Lee and Glen in the backroom of the carpet shop where Glen is manager. Both look somewhat exhausted.

Glen is pointing a finger to his forehead, while wearing a creased work uniform. In comparison, his significantly less put-together brother Lee is dressed in pyjamas and carrying their dad’s ashes in a biscuit tin. He completes the look with a nasal strip for easy breathing!

What is Mr Bigstuff about?

Glen (Ryan Sampson) is a perfectionist carpet sales manager, trying to live a comfortable life in the Essex suburbs with fiancée Kirsty (Harriet Webb).

Meanwhile, Glen’s estranged brother Lee is an alpha-male type, with a prescription-drug addiction and a penchant for causing chaos.

Lee, running from a past that is rapidly catching up with him, storms his way back into Glen and Kirsty’s lives and ends up living under their roof. All manner of chaos ensues, ripping to shreds Glen’s dream of a perfect suburban life.

According to Sky, the comedy explores “broken families, brotherhood, manhood and carpet sales”. Well, we’re sold on that!

Danny Dyer is best known for roles such as this one in Assassin – where he played the titular killer-for-hire (Credit: Sky/Signature)

Will Danny Dyer ever return to EastEnders?

We all know the door was left open (sort of) for a dramatic Mick Carter return after his body was never recovered from sea.

However, that doesn’t seem to be on the cards any time soon. For now, Danny’s focused on other projects including Mr Bigstuff.

Reflecting on his exit from EastEnders, Danny told MailOnline: “Following my nutty exit from EastEnders I feel like it’s time to recalibrate and try something a bit new.

“When I read the role of Lee I was honoured to be asked to develop an exciting character and explore his dysfunctional [bleep] up family relationships. I fell in love with Ryan Sampson while working with him on Plebs.”

Loose Women presenter Judi Love will appear alongside Danny Dyer in Mr Bigstuff (Credit: ITV)

Who else stars in Mr Bigstuff?

As well as Danny and series creator Ryan, the cast for Mr Bigstuff includes Harriet Webb.

Harriet recently appeared as Cousin Shannon in Channel 4 sitcom Big Boys (2022-2023). Her other roles include Wreck (2022), Our House (2022) and The Tower (2022).

Other cast include Adrian Scarborough, star of Acorn TV‘s The Chelsea Detective (2022-2023). Peaky Blinders star Ned Dennehy and Danny’s former EastEnders co-star Nitin Ganatra will also appear.

Loose Women legend Judi Love will also appear, as well as Victoria Alcock (Changing Ends), Geoff Bell (Absentia) and Fatiha El Ghorri.

Mr Bigstuff will air on Sky and NOW in Spring 2024.

