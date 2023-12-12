Danny Dyer hasn’t ruled out EastEnders comeback as fans hope Mick will return to kill Dean

As EastEnders prepares to mark one year since Danny Dyer left the show as Mick Carter disappeared into the sea, fans are wondering if a comeback might be in store. Especially as Linda hits the bottle again following the return of her rapist Dean Wicks.

This Christmas Day will be the 10 year anniversary of Mick’s introduction to the soap. What better time to make a spectacular comeback…

So, what has Danny said about an EastEnders return? Will he be making a surprise comeback? Is Danny Dyer returning to EastEnders?

Mick went missing on Christmas Day 2022 (Credit: BBC)

How did Mick Carter leave EastEnders?

Danny Dyer starred as Queen Vic landlord Mick Carter for nine years from 25 December 2013 until 25 December 2022. He announced his departure in January 2022, but was on screen for the whole year prior to his exit.

Mick left the show after marrying Janine Butcher. His relationship with soulmate Linda Carter had broken down due to her alcoholism and Janine’s meddling.

After Janine fell pregnant Mick committed to her, despite his heart really lying with Linda. Janine however had set Linda up to take the fall for a car crash and when Mick found out he ended their brief union and went back to Linda.

Janine knew the police would be coming for her, so fled. Mick and Linda wanted to bring her to justice and followed her, but a dramatic crash saw the car go over the cliff in Dover and into the sea.

On Linda’s insistence Mick saved Janine and his unborn baby first and then went back for Linda, not knowing she was already safe on the shore. Mick disappeared and is presumed dead.

Someone dies at Christmas – is Mick involved (Credit: BBC)

Is Danny Dyer returning to EastEnders?

As the show approaches the anniversary of Mick’s disappearance there has been a lot of dwelling on his character. Linda is struggling to cope with her first Christmas without him and after Dean’s actions, tonight’s episode (Tuesday December 12) sees her hit the bottle again.

There has been lots of talk of Mick and also close-ups of his photos on the wall in The Vic. All of this has led to speculation of a return for Danny Dyer to EastEnders.

With Linda involved in a huge storyline at Christmas as one of The Six women who kill one of The Seven men on Christmas Day, fans have predicted Mick is somehow involved.

“Having a guess at Mick will be coming back and kill Dean,” said one on X.

Many others pleaded: “I hope Mick Carter returns.”

“What if Mick turns up Christmas Day as Dean is attacking Linda and Mick delivers the cruel final blow. I just know he’s looming…” predicted one more.

However, both EastEnders and Danny Dyer have said nothing official about a potential Mick return.

Danny has spread his wings since leaving the soap (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

‘Going back’

Last week Danny caused commotion when he announced on his Instagram he was “going back”, but it turns out he is returning to another well-loved project The Football Factory. The sports drama is coming back to celebrate its 20th anniversary and Danny will reunite with director Nick Love to star in the film.

Some fans were disappointed, having hoped it was an announcement of a Mick Carter return.

“EastEnders is waiting for youuuuuuuuuuu. Come back!!!” shouted one. Another agreed: “Please one day, please please come back on EastEnders, it’s not the same without you.”

“Danny Dyer we want you back in EastEnders so bad we miss you loads,” wrote one more.

Danny Dyer has previously opened up on his views of the soap (Credit: ITV)

Danny Dyer on an EastEnders return

Earlier this year Danny appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show and revealed his real reason for leaving EastEnders.

“It’s a very emotional thing, it’s such a big part of me,” he told the host.

“I tell you what it is, I’m lazy,” he continued. “It’s [bleeping] hard. Thirty pages you’ve got to learn a day. It’s like a film a week.”

Discussing Danny’s final scenes on the show, Jonathan pointed out that Mick’s body was never found.

Danny replied: “If it goes [bleep] up I can go back. I can turn up in three years’ time, walk in The Queen Vic smothered in seaweed…”

He continued: “They wanted to keep it open. I’m very privileged and grateful for that job. It really did change my career and my life.”

However he has also hit out at the soap since his departure. Speaking to The Sun, Danny revealed: “All I got for the past couple of years was, ‘You still in that EastEnders? I don’t watch it anymore.’ Constantly, that was the thing.”

He then added that he felt as though Mick had lost his sense of purpose in the soap, stating: “I didn’t quite know who I was playing anymore, it was an odd thing.”

He also acknowledged on Jonathan Ross that he ‘disliked’ a few of his castmates, though wouldn’t say who. However The Sun alleges that Phil Mitchell actor Steve McFadden disliked Danny as soon as he joined in 2013.

Is Mick Carter making a comeback? (Credit: BBC)

A ‘dot, dot, dot’…

Despite Danny’s unfavourable words about the soap, he definitely hasn’t ruled out a comeback completely. Speaking back in September 2023, he told Radio Times: “I don’t regret leaving, but it was really emotional for me.