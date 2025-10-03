Morning Live star Rav Wilding announces show break: ‘We’re losing you’

Morning Live host Rav Wilding is stepping away from the BBC daytime show for the next three weeks as he prepares to front a new series of Crimewatch Live.

The announcement came during Friday’s (October 3) episode of Morning Live when Gaby Roslin turned to Rav and said: “Today is also your last day for three weeks. We’re losing you. You’re heading off to a wonderful Crimewatch Live, aren’t you?”

Rav nodded, confirming: “Yes, I’ve got a very important job to do. It’s going to start on Monday.”

Morning Live host Rav Wilding will be taking a three-week break from the show (Credit: BBC)

Rav Wilding takes break from Morning Live

The presenter also shared updates on who would be joining him during the upcoming series, while co-host Michelle Ackerley is off on maternity leave.

“Michelle’s very much involved. She’s made some films for us,” Rav explained. “But for the lives, we’ve got two presenters. We’ve got Steph McGovern and Jennifer Reoch.”

As footage of the new presenting line-up played on screen, Rav teased: “This is us yesterday in action, and actually one of them wants to have a little chat with us now.”

Steph McGovern then joined the conversation live to talk about her own personal connection to Crimewatch, revealing that she once worked behind the scenes on the programme.

“Yeah, it is [a full circle moment], because I started out at the BBC when I was 19,” she said. “One of my first jobs was as a call handler on Crimewatch. So, one of the team that’s taking all the calls from the viewers and getting information.”

Rav will be filming the new season of Crimewatch Live (Credit: BBC)

Crimewatch

She recalled one vivid memory. “Fiona Bruce was presenting. She came and sat on the table that I was at, and I was desperate to just turn around with my little headset on and be like: ‘Hi, mam.'”

Now, years later, Steph is thrilled to return, but this time, on camera. “It’s a full circle now to be presenting it with Rav. And obviously, Rav is like a Crimewatch legend, so it’s really exciting to be doing it.”

The new series of Crimewatch Live begins Monday, October 6, on BBC One at 10:45 am, continuing its mission to help solve cases by working with police and the public.

Rav Wilding remains at the forefront of the show, which he has helped turn into a daytime staple.

He’ll return to Morning Live in three weeks once filming wraps up. But until then, the team will be cheering him on from the studio.

Read more: Emotional Gethin Jones’ sadness over Morning Live exit: ‘Off for a brilliant new adventure’

Morning Live airs on weekdays on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9.30am.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!