Molly-Mae Hague defended by fans after she takes Bambi on Maldives holiday

After taking her baby daughter on her first holiday abroad, fans have slammed Molly-Mae Hague for posting about it on social media.

The former Love Island star, 24, took to her Instagram yesterday (Thursday, December 28) and gave an insight into her lavish Maldives holiday with Bambi, 11 months, and her boxer fiancé Tommy Fury. In the photo, Molly can be seen cradling her daughter in her arms while she lounged by the swimming pool.

Meanwhile, her fans launched to her defence this week after she came under fire as she revealed she’s “proud” after her first class trip to the Maldives with Bambi.

Molly-Mae Hague holidays with her daughter in the Maldives

While Molly and Tyson have sparked rumours of relationship drama over the last few weeks, the couple touched down in the Maldives with their daughter this week. Taking to Instagram, Molly wrote: “Flew across the world with my girl.” Since then, some of her followers have expressed their opinions on her daughter’s privilege. One user wrote: “And I’m struggling to take mine an hour up the road.”

“Not exactly hard when you fly business class, and you can lie down with her. She’s one lucky girl,” a second commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae Hague (@mollymae)

A third added: “I’m not hating at all. Seeing posts like this makes me feel like such a failure as a mum. I work full-time as a nurse for the NHS. But as a single parent, I can’t afford food on the table or petrol in my car. Every day is such a struggle and it’s not going to get any better is it? Your little girl is very lucky to have been born into your world and to be able to experience all that life has to offer.”

Other fans defended her choice to travel first class

Another said: “Some of these comments just aren’t it. People shaming her and trying to make her feel guilty for taking her baby away? Not exactly her fault some people can’t afford to do that, is it? Bloody hell I’d love to be able to just hop on a plane whenever to wherever. But I don’t have the money. She definitely is so why try to shame her for it? She’s making memories with her baby so leave her alone you absolute melt.”

“Give her a break! She’s doing a great job and she’s a great role model for young mums – you will never see her falling out of nightclubs – she spends her money and time wisely, herself and tommy are an amazing couple,” someone else added.

A further commenter agreed: “Don’t let someone else’s success make you such a horrid person. She’s making memories with her child like we all do in our way let her be. This is her happiness and success. Not yours.”

Previously, Molly-Mae admitted she “struggled” to accept her post-baby body and hit back at trolls for leaving cruel comments on her social media. “I am struggling massively with my body at the minute, as much as I’ve just had a baby. I’m truly not helping myself,” she told the Daily Mail back in June.

Molly-Mae Hague’s fans defended the star after she posted photos of her Maldives holiday (Credit: Splash News)

She previously revealed she struggled with her weight after giving birth

She continued: “Every day I wake up and look in the mirror and I’m not comfortable with the way I look and that’s just me being honest. I do find it hard to look at myself in the mirror naked and think, ‘You look great’ or ‘I love my body. “I’m trying to erase it and I’m definitely accepting it but it doesn’t mean I love it and it doesn’t mean I’m happy with it and I know I can be a lot happier,” she concluded.

Read more: Molly-Mae fights back tears as she records another video without her engagement ring amid Tommy split rumours

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.