Michelle Keegan wowed at the NTAs last night (September 11) – but things took a cheeky turn when her co-star flashed their nipple.

The actress was one of many famous faces at the swanky awards do, hosted by Joel Dommett. And it was a jam-packed night, from the host’s star-studded opening performance to Bradley Walsh ‘swearing’ at Ant and Dec.

Michelle was there hoping to take home the gong for the Best Drama Performance for her work in Netflix’s Fool Me Once.

But things took an awkward turn when a red-faced Michelle realised her co-star had shared their nipple to the camera.

Michelle Keegan NTA: Co-star flashes nipple

Michelle – who was nominated for three awards – was at the National Television Awards not only with her Fool Me Once cast, but also with the cast of Brassic.

Sitting in the audience, behind Michelle was Ryan Sampson – who plays Tommo on the comedy series.

As the nominations were being read out, Ryan then suddenly flashed a nipple to the camera. Ryan’s behaviour soon promoted Michelle to turn around and laugh at his cheeky antics.

Michelle Keegan nominations at the NTAs

Michelle lost out on the award for Best Drama Performance to Toby Jones, for his role as Sir Alan Bates in Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

As well as her own nomination for Fool Me Once, the show also bagged a nod for New Drama – but missed out again to Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

Michelle’s other series Brassic had also been nominated for Best Comedy. The comedy series lost out to Mrs Brown’s Boys though.

Michelle in Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once is Netflix’s biggest hit in the UK this year. It was adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name.

Michelle plays Maya Stern, who investigates the brutal murder of husband Joe, played by Richard Armitage, in the eight-part limited series.

When her husband dies, Maya becomes extra protective of her young daughter. She installs a nanny cam to keep an eye on her. Maya is shocked when footage from the camera reveals a man is in her house, and that man is her own husband who is supposed to be dead…

The thriller unfolds as Maya tries to learn the shocking secrets behind why her husband isn’t really dead. Joanna Lumley stars as Joe’s overly protective mother, Judith Burkett.

Since the release of Fool Me Once, Michelle has reportedly been flooded with offers. Bookies have even predicted Michelle could be the next Bond girl!

